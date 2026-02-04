Apple TV Renews Popular Show Ahead of Season 2

Your Friends and Neighbors has been renewed for Season 3. The news comes just ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the Apple TV series.

The season 2 teaser recently dropped. In Season 1 of the Jonathan Tropper-created series, after being fired in disgrace, Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from the homes of his neighbors in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Throughout each episode, he discovers that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined. PopCulture spoke with the cast and creator ahead of the inaugural season’s premiere.

The show’s premise was something fans found the most fascinating. “This really takes us into the world of the wealthy and the rich and famous, and all of the darkness that’s uncovered there,” Trooper told PC in May 2025. “I just always thought about the fact that you drive through these neighborhoods with these really fancy houses and these cars, and these lawns and and there’s an assumption that these people have it made, that they’re winning at life. And what a show like this tells you, which is a real truth, is that, behind a lot of those doors, there’s a rotting foundation and there are a lot of secrets and the people are every bit as unhappy as they are anywhere else. They’re just unhappier with more things.”

Olivia Munn stars as Sam Levitt, who is also in the midst of a contentious divorce and her own secret affair. Munn said she also believes the show was a hit because of the niche world showcased in the series. “It was so interesting to delve into this world of the top 1% of wealthy people in the world and watching people like myself and John Hamm’s character stand on the precipice of losing it all and how insidious and incestual these friend groups can be and how people just no matter what these, there’s a certain type of group of people who just wanna stay in these certain social groups no matter what’s happening within them,” she told PC in May 2025.

Season 2 premieres on the streamer on April 3.