Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet Say ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Exposes the Dark Side of the 1% (Exclusive)

Olivia Munn and Amanda Peet are playing with the big dogs in Your Friends and Neighbors. The series follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper, played by Jon Hamm, a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce.

He resorts to stealing from his neighbors’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Peet stars as Coop’s wife, Mel, who blows up their marriage with one risky decision. Munn stars as Sam Levitt, who is also in the midst of a contentious divorce and her own secret affair.

PopCulture.com spoke with Peet and Munn about their roles in the series and why it’s been a standout for them. The series is available to stream on Apple TV+.

PopCulture.com Hello, ladies. Congratulations on Your Friends and Neighbors. Before we actually get into season one, Glamour Magazine has coined the show the best of the spring and the show was the show was renewed for a second season ahead of the season one premiere. Why do you guys think that?

Olivia Munn: I think this is such an interesting world that is tackling the universal theme of greed and how far people will go to get it and maintain it. I also think it’s, at least for me, it was so interesting to delve into this world of the top 1% of wealthy people in the world and watching people like myself and John Hamm’s character stand on the precipice of losing it all and how insidious and incestual these friend groups can be and how people just no matter what these, there’s a certain type of group of people who just wanna stay in these certain social groups no matter what’s happening within them. No matter how many divorces or how much adultery or how many portrayals are happening, they’ll still show up to the same barbecues. They’ll still go to the benefit dinners. And I think it’s a really fun and interesting exploration into that type of person.

PC: Now, as you mentioned, Olivia, this explores the top 1% of the world that we’re all intrigued by, but it also uncovers a lot of hidden secrets. So Amanda, how was it being on the journey and seeing all of these secrets come to pass throughout the series.

Amanda Peet: I think that’s really fun when I read a story or watch a show in which there’s this – I don’t know if you’ve ever had this – but every now and then I’ll be in bed with my husband of whom I’ve almost been with for 20 years – and I’ll just be like, ‘What if they don’t really know you at all? Like who are you?’ You hear stories about people who have a second family somewhere far away or who are basically living a double life. And I think that’s really tantalizing to watch that unfold.

Olivia Munn: You know what I also think is interesting is that it’s the complexity of of people and the choices they make. Amanda’s character implodes her marriage with John Hamm by cheating on him with his best friend, but not that you can condone that in any way, but the reasons that led her to doing this are catastrophic action that led to the demise of their marriage is not just as simple as lust and attraction. There was a breakdown that was happening. And I really love that there’s a lot of layers that we have to peel back to realize that there is a lot more understanding than judgment in this world where it’s so easy to judge.

PC: And the casting in this series was great. Talk to me a little bit about how fun you guys must had on set and behind the scenes.

Olivia Munn: I was, and still am, such a fan of Amanda Peet. Love her, love her, love her, love her. She was on a show called Jack and Jill back in the day. When they told me that Amanda Peet was on board, I was just so excited. I think that she brings such an amazing, interesting element. She’s such a natural actor and so funny and quirky and intense when the time calls for it. And I was just so excited. I have to admit that I was intimidated of Jon Hamm, even into acting in my first few takes.

Amanda Peet: You hadn’t worked with him before.

Olivia Munn: He just has a presence that, even when he’s joking around and being funny and goofy and lighthearted, he’s a joker.