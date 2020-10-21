Apple TV+ Gets the Brunt of Backlash Following Acquisition of Charlie Brown Holiday Specials

Apple TV+ is getting the brunt of the Internet backlash over the acquisition of all Charlie Brown holiday specials. Every year, fans of the classic cartoon films look forward to watch them on broadcast television, as has traditionally been done for many years. Now, however, fans will have to sign up for Apple TV+ if they want to watch the specials.

The move comes as part of an "expanded partnership" that Apple has with WildBrain," Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. These are the companies who hold the intellectual property rights to the Peanuts cartoons, stories and characters. The streaming service had already made a deal to produce new Peanuts content, so it is not a huge surprise that they contracted the rights to the holiday specials as well. Still, fans of the Peanuts gang are very upset, as they feel that forcing people to have to subscribe to a new streaming service in order to enjoy the specials is unfair. Scroll down to read what they are saying online.