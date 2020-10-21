Apple TV+ Gets the Brunt of Backlash Following Acquisition of Charlie Brown Holiday Specials

By Stephen Andrew

Apple TV+ is getting the brunt of the Internet backlash over the acquisition of all Charlie Brown holiday specials. Every year, fans of the classic cartoon films look forward to watch them on broadcast television, as has traditionally been done for many years. Now, however, fans will have to sign up for Apple TV+ if they want to watch the specials.

The move comes as part of an "expanded partnership" that Apple has with WildBrain," Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. These are the companies who hold the intellectual property rights to the Peanuts cartoons, stories and characters. The streaming service had already made a deal to produce new Peanuts content, so it is not a huge surprise that they contracted the rights to the holiday specials as well. Still, fans of the Peanuts gang are very upset, as they feel that forcing people to have to subscribe to a new streaming service in order to enjoy the specials is unfair. Scroll down to read what they are saying online.

Notably, Apple TV+ is making all the specials free for a limited time. After a designated time period, they will only be available to subscribers.

prevnext

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. That's three days that fans will have to stream the family-friendly Halloween special.

prevnext

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27. However, it will become available to subscribers early, on Nov. 18.

prevnext

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be free for non-subscribers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, but Apple TV+ subscribers will get earl access to this as well. It will become available to them on Dec. 4.

prevnext

The move has been heavily criticized over the past few days. There are many Peanuts fans who believe that these classic specials should be more widely available to them.

prevnext

Some have likened them to classic cartoons and claymation specials, such as Frosty the Snowman, or Santa Clause is Comin' to Town. It is very clear that fans are passionate about the Peanuts specials.

prevnext
0comments

However, a few fans have pointed out that it's not all bad. The specials will be available for free for a limited time, which gives viewers an opportunity to enjoy them alone or with family as they celebrate the holidays.

prev
Start the Conversation

of