Apple TV+ Gets the Brunt of Backlash Following Acquisition of Charlie Brown Holiday Specials
Apple TV+ is getting the brunt of the Internet backlash over the acquisition of all Charlie Brown holiday specials. Every year, fans of the classic cartoon films look forward to watch them on broadcast television, as has traditionally been done for many years. Now, however, fans will have to sign up for Apple TV+ if they want to watch the specials.
The move comes as part of an "expanded partnership" that Apple has with WildBrain," Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. These are the companies who hold the intellectual property rights to the Peanuts cartoons, stories and characters. The streaming service had already made a deal to produce new Peanuts content, so it is not a huge surprise that they contracted the rights to the holiday specials as well. Still, fans of the Peanuts gang are very upset, as they feel that forcing people to have to subscribe to a new streaming service in order to enjoy the specials is unfair. Scroll down to read what they are saying online.
I'm sure you're aware "free, but on streaming" isn't free for people that can just afford a TV, but not cable. Does Apple REALLY need the money that bad? Do any of the parties involved?— David Flores 🇵🇷 (@dfloresbx) October 20, 2020
Notably, Apple TV+ is making all the specials free for a limited time. After a designated time period, they will only be available to subscribers.
@Snoopy Put it back on network TV where it belongs. Not everyone wants to sign up for your streaming service to watch it.— Michael Eshom (@oldiesmann) October 20, 2020
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be free from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. That's three days that fans will have to stream the family-friendly Halloween special.
I will no longer be associated with AppleTV for them doing this THEY RUINED THE TRADITION FOR US— ChrisTheDaiyVloger (@ChrisTheDaiy) October 21, 2020
A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be free from Nov. 25 until Nov. 27. However, it will become available to subscribers early, on Nov. 18.
Such a shame for those that don't use your products. I looked forward to watching these on TV every year. It's a different feeling when you watch them on tv then putting in a dvd or streaming.— jennifer (@Jennifer0218_) October 20, 2020
A Charlie Brown Christmas will be free for non-subscribers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, but Apple TV+ subscribers will get earl access to this as well. It will become available to them on Dec. 4.
Charles Schultz's Peanuts were meant for everyone to see. They were on broadcast television since 1965 to the public and now we have to use your service to see them? Schultz is rolling over in his grave because you're trying to make a quick buck with his Legacy.— HowlOween Wolf (@WolvenWuff) October 20, 2020
The move has been heavily criticized over the past few days. There are many Peanuts fans who believe that these classic specials should be more widely available to them.
Not sure this is the right way to pull in subscriptions. You buy right to Frosty and Rudolph too?— Matt Ferguson 41x👑 (@Fergi21) October 20, 2020
Some have likened them to classic cartoons and claymation specials, such as Frosty the Snowman, or Santa Clause is Comin' to Town. It is very clear that fans are passionate about the Peanuts specials.
So:
-I can watch them for free for three days each, no commercials.
-they don’t be time-compressed
-I don’t have to be in front of a broadcast tv
Not seeing a downside here. Most kids are even more tech savvy than I am & more apt to watch these on an app anyways.— Great Mustard Commands Me (@btouch) October 20, 2020
However, a few fans have pointed out that it's not all bad. The specials will be available for free for a limited time, which gives viewers an opportunity to enjoy them alone or with family as they celebrate the holidays.