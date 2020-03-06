‘AJ and the Queen’ Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

It’s been announced that RuPaul’s dramedy, AJ and the Queen, has been canceled at Netflix after only one season. RuPaul himself confirmed the news, taking to Twitter to inform fans that the show would not be returning for a second season.

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

Fans of the series are not thrilled about the news, and have been tweeting their frustration, with one writing, “They couldn’t take all of the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent! Long live the Queen… and AJ. Great show Mama Ru!”

“That’s a shame – @netflix are losing a lot of fans at a time when they have a s— load of competition coming on stream,” another user said, to which someone else replied, “They don’t seem able to commit to a show. The OA, Santa Clarita Diet, ODAAT all shows with big following and rave reviews and all get cancelled.”

NNNNOOOOO!!!!! All of the reviews were stellar and this show was the perfect mix of camp, glamour, drama, comedy, and drag. I’m so sad about this but I’m hoping Netflix will change their mind. This show was phenomenal — Brandon (@pegasusdeflor) March 6, 2020

“Nooo!!! This is horrible! But of course @netflix has to start something and not follow through like all other shows,” a fourth user commented. “I was so excited for season 2!”

AJ and the Queen was created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who is well-known for creating 2 Broke Girls as well as his work on the Sex and the City franchise.

Per Deadline: AJ and the Queen follows “Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990’s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy ten-year-old stowaway. As the two misfits travel from city to city, Ruby’s message of love and acceptance winds up touching people and changing their lives for the better.”

In addition to RuPaul, the show also featured Michael-Leon Wooley (Grace and Frankie), Josh Segarra (Chicago P.D.), Tia Carrere (Wayne’s World), Izzy G., and Katerina Tannenbaum.

While the series will not becoming back for Season 2, Netflix subscribers can still stream all 10 episodes of Season 1.