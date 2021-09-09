Adrienne C. Moore and Meredith MacNeill Face off at Gunpoint in ‘Pretty Hard Cases’ Exclusive Clip

IMDb TV’s original series Pretty Hard Cases is premiering on the streaming platform on Friday, Sept. 10. The series stars Adrienne C. Moore (Orange is the New Black) and Meredith MacNeill (Baroness von Sketch Show) and chronicles the two vastly different women who are thriving. Samantha Wazowski (MacNeil) is an optimist and cover-achieving detective, while Kelly Duff (Moore) is the tough and make-no-apologies detective. The two join forces to take down one of Toronto’s most notorious drug gangs in history.

In the premiere episode titled ‘Drop the Bag,’ the two have an unexpected run-in. The two argue over a stash bag they find until they are met with what appears to be a gang member who touts his own piece and demands the bag. “Detective Samatha Wazowski, guns and gangs, hands in the air, nice and slow,” she tells the perp while drawing her gun, to the surprise of Duff,” who then draws her gun when another perp enters the scene and the original perp makes a run for it. From there, the two make a powerful duo.

In an interview with Brief Take, the women gushed over the forthcoming series. MacNeil and Moore said their first meeting was similar to how they meet on the show. “We were supposed to meet with the producers, then we snuck away and had some coffee downstairs, and then they had to like (break us apart),” MacNeil said. “They came down twice and it was definitely kindred spirits. We got deep, real, quick, real fast – I was literally pulling apart my shirt to show you my scar on my chest that I’d just got,” Moore added.

As for what attracted her to the project, Moore said it’s a “timely” project. “How relevant is it today doing a cop show where the Blue Lives where the ethics are seriously being called into question – but we are also trying to bring humanity and humanize and restore the relationship between our community and the police force,” she says in regards to the current Black Lives Matter Movement happening throughout the country.

For MacNeil, she loved the different approaches each detective takes when working the case. She says that from the first reading, she knew it was meant to be. Pretty Hard Cases is available for free on the streaming app IMDb TV beginning Friday, Sept. 10.