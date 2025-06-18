9 Best Movies Netflix Just Added for June 2025

Netflix is still the biggest name in the streaming game, with a gargantuan library of movies ready to watch.

Because Netflix adds so many movies each month, it can be hard to know what’s worthwhile on the streamer’s constant list of new additions. Here are the best movies added to the service this June.

The Alfred Hitchcock Collection

Alfred Hitchcock, one of the greatest directors of all time, produced several amazing psychological thrillers that are still chilling today. Some of his greatest hits, including Vertigo, Rear Window, Psycho, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Frenzy, The Birds, Family Plot, and more, are available on the streamer now. His work in the genre prompted critics to call him the “Master of Suspense,” and filmmakers are still trying to imitate his work even now. If you haven’t seen any of his movies, boot up your TV now and prepare to be blown away.

Us

Speaking of filmmakers who love riffing on the Master of Suspense, this 2019 horror film from Jordan Peele puts a new spin on one of Hitchcock’s favorite concepts: the doppelgänger. A young girl named Adelaide Thomas encounters a girl who looks just like her in a funhouse hall of mirrors, an incident that causes her to stop speaking for the rest of her childhood. Years later, an adult Adelaide (Lupita Nyong’o) takes a vacation with her husband and her two kids, when they are brutally attacked by a family mirroring theirs.

Dune (1984)

The Timothee Chalamet-starring Dune wasn’t the first time Brian Herbert’s classic novel made it to the big screen. In 1984, cinema icon David Lynch adapted the story for a big-budget blockbuster. Famously, the film hardly resembled Dune at all because of studio meddling with Lynch’s work—causing Lynch to disavow the film and rightfully complain about how he was treated for the rest of his life, including in 2024—but it’s still worth a watch for how balls-to-the-wall bonkers it all is. Sting wearing a winged codpiece? Patrick Stewart holding a pug as he charges into battle? That’s history right there.