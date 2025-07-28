63 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Paramount+ in August 2025

Paramount+ is growing its mountain of content in August 2025, with dozens of new titles set to join the streaming catalog next month.

After adding everything from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, to the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection to the streaming library in July, the streamer has released its full list of titles arriving in August 2025.

In addition to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 and Murder 360 Season 1, the Paramount+ August lineup is all about movies. Subscribers looking for a title for their next movie night will be able to stream fan-favorites such as Blazing Saddles, Shutter Island, Death at a Funeral, and Miss Congeniality, among numerous others. The streaming catalog is also set to grow with several horror titles, including the Paranormal Activity film series, The Ruins, and Halloween II.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the limited-add Paramount+ Essential plan at $7.99 per month and the add-free Paramount+ Premium plan at $12.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ Premium subscription).

Aug. 1

A Time to Kill

Adaptation

Adventureland

Aeon Flux

American Hustle

An Invisible Sign*

Annihilation

Blazing Saddles

Captive

Case 39

Coming to America

Crawl

Death at a Funeral

Double Jeopardy

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Event Horizon

Georgetown

Gone Baby Gone

Good Mourning*

Love and Monsters

Masterminds*

Milk

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mother!

New Jack City

One the Line

Paid in Full

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Primal Fear

Project Almanac

Rat Race

Red Eye

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Sexterior Motives*

Shutter Island

Snake Eyes

The Assistant*

The Brothers Grimm

The Ledge

The Little Rascals

The Ruins

The Sense of an Ending*

The Town

The Truman Show

The United States of Leland

The Yards

Wayne’s World

What Lies Beneath

Zodiac

Aug. 3

Don’t Knock Twice*

Aug. 5

Murder 360 (season 1)

Aug. 6

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season 7, part 2)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (season 8)

Aug. 13

PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special

Aug. 20

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (season 3)

Aug. 27

Liberation: D-Day to Berlin (season 1)

Aug. 29

Halloween II*