63 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Paramount+ in August 2025

Paramount+ is growing its mountain of content in August 2025, with dozens of new titles set to join the streaming catalog next month.
After adding everything from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, to the premiere of Dexter: Resurrection to the streaming library in July, the streamer has released its full list of titles arriving in August 2025.
In addition to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 7 and Murder 360 Season 1, the Paramount+ August lineup is all about movies. Subscribers looking for a title for their next movie night will be able to stream fan-favorites such as Blazing Saddles, Shutter Island, Death at a Funeral, and Miss Congeniality, among numerous others. The streaming catalog is also set to grow with several horror titles, including the Paranormal Activity film series, The Ruins, and Halloween II.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers – the limited-add Paramount+ Essential plan at $7.99 per month and the add-free Paramount+ Premium plan at $12.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in August 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ Premium subscription).
Aug. 1
A Time to Kill
Adaptation
Adventureland
Aeon Flux
American Hustle
An Invisible Sign*
Annihilation
Blazing Saddles
Captive
Case 39
Coming to America
Crawl
Death at a Funeral
Double Jeopardy
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Event Horizon
Georgetown
Gone Baby Gone
Good Mourning*
Love and Monsters
Masterminds*
Milk
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mother!
New Jack City
One the Line
Paid in Full
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Primal Fear
Project Almanac
Rat Race
Red Eye
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Sexterior Motives*
Shutter Island
Snake Eyes
The Assistant*
The Brothers Grimm
The Ledge
The Little Rascals
The Ruins
The Sense of an Ending*
The Town
The Truman Show
The United States of Leland
The Yards
Wayne’s World
What Lies Beneath
Zodiac
Aug. 3
Don’t Knock Twice*
Aug. 5
Murder 360 (season 1)
Aug. 6
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season 7, part 2)
Blaze and the Monster Machines (season 8)
Aug. 13
PAW Patrol: Jungle Pups special
Aug. 20
Baby Shark’s Big Show! (season 3)
Aug. 27
Liberation: D-Day to Berlin (season 1)
Aug. 29
Halloween II*