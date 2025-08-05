5 Best Movies Tubi Just Added for August 2025

Tubi is bringing the summer movie night fun for August 2025.

The free streaming service just released a whole new lineup of movies for the month of August, and there’s something for everyone — from action classics to nostalgic favorites.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading for the five best movies new to Tubi, and get the full list of more than 130 movies and TV shows that were added to the platform in August here.

1. Lethal Weapon franchise (1987-1998)

Play video

Action lovers, rejoice! Tubi just added all four of the Lethal Weapon movies, so you can get your fill of the adventures of LAPD detectives Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson) and Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover). And no, you’re not too old for this s—t.

2. Moonlight (2016)

Play video

Academy Award Best Picture winner Moonlight is often called one of the best films of the 21st century, and it’s now available to watch on Tubi.

The coming-of-age drama, written and directed by Barry Jenkins, follows a young Black man through three defining chapters of his life as he grapples with his identity and sexuality while navigating the everyday struggles of growing up.

3. Across the Universe (2007)

Play video

Across the Universe is a must-see for Beatles lovers now that the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film has hit Tubi.

The musical cult classic incorporates 34 songs from the Beatles’ discography throughout the story of a young shipyard worker named Jude (Jim Sturgess), who heads to the U.S. from Liverpool to find his father. Along the way, he meets a carefree college student (Joe Anderson) and his sister (Evan Rachel Wood), with whom he navigates the upheaval that accompanies the Vietnam War.

4. Stand By Me (1986)

Play video

Nothing says nostalgia like Stand By Me, a classic coming-of-age drama based on Stephen King’s novella The Body, now streaming on Tubi.

Set in 1959, the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film follows boy Gordie Lachance (Wil Wheaton), Vern Tessio (Jerry O’Connell), Chris Chambers (River Phoenix) and Teddy Duchamp (Corey Feldman) on their fraught journey to find the body of a missing boy.

5. Holes (2003)

Play video

Get ready to dig it with Tubi’s new addition, Holes. Based on the hit 1998 novel by Louis Sachar, Holes follows Stanley Yelnats IV (Shia LaBeouf) as he tries to survive life at a juvenile detention camp, where inmates are forced to dig holes in a dried lake bed, after being wrongfully convicted of theft. But Stanley might be digging up more than just dirt during his time at Camp Green Lake, as he learns the truth about legendary outlaw “Kissin’ Kate” Barlow and his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing great-great-grandfather!

