33 Spooky Titles Playing on Prime Video This October Just in Time for Halloween

It’s October, which means it’s the only socially acceptable time to watch a horror movie every single day if you want to.

Luckily, Amazon Prime Video has put together a helpful guide of 33 great horror movies that are available on the service. Some are streaming, some are for rent, some are only available with other subscriptions, but all of them are sure to give you a good scare.

Highlights from the list below include Friday the 13th, Scream, The Host, and the entire block of 1970s programming (seriously, they’re all winners).

Fear Through The Years

From original titles you’re buzzing about to beloved classics and new releases to rent or buy, everything you need for Halloween lives here—plus even more with subscriptions like Apple TV+ and HBO Max, and titles to rent or buy. And beyond Halloween, Prime Video has the largest selection of scary content all year round.

Not looking for scares? Dig into family favorites, seasonal specials, and cozy comedies on Prime Video this Halloween as well.

1970s: From proto-slashers and social division to revenge narratives, the genre mirrored the turbulence of the era, offering audiences raw and unsettling visions that felt almost too real.

1980s: Marked by the VHS home-video boom, horror embraced excess and imagination, blending blood-soaked franchise slashers with larger-than-life creature features that became cultural icons.

1990s: The decade balanced scares with style, capturing the anxieties of youth culture via teen ensembles, while keeping audiences entertained and on edge with urban legends.

2000s: Filmmakers pushed boundaries with intensity and innovation, delivering over-the-top violence that was as relentless as it was unforgettable.

The Ring, 2002 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+, MGM+ or to rent or buy) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003 (Available to rent or buy) Saw, 2004 (Available to rent or buy) The Host, 2007 (Included with a Prime membership) Paranormal Activity, 2007 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+ or to rent or buy)

2010s: Horror found new depth, tackling societal fears and personal trauma while redefining what mainstream audiences expected from the genre with social horror, satire resurgence, and prestige indies.

Insidious, 2010 (Available with add-on subscription of HBO Max or to rent or buy)* The Witch, 2015 (Available to rent or buy)* 10 Cloverfield Lane, 2016 (Included with a Prime membership)* Get Out, 2017 (Available with add-on subscription of HBO Max or to rent or buy)* Hereditary, 2018 (Available to rent or buy)

2020s: Modern horror continues to evolve in step with the world’s uncertainties and pandemic isolation, merging timeless fears with fresh perspectives for a new era of legacies reimagined and streaming-first releases.

The Era of Prime Original Titles: Bold remakes, buzzy slashers, and smart psychological terrors made for today’s multifaceted horror fans.