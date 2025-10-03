33 Spooky Titles Playing on Prime Video This October Just in Time for Halloween

It’s October, which means it’s the only socially acceptable time to watch a horror movie every single day if you want to.
Luckily, Amazon Prime Video has put together a helpful guide of 33 great horror movies that are available on the service. Some are streaming, some are for rent, some are only available with other subscriptions, but all of them are sure to give you a good scare.
Highlights from the list below include Friday the 13th, Scream, The Host, and the entire block of 1970s programming (seriously, they’re all winners).
Scroll down for Prime Video’s list:
Fear Through The Years
1970s: From proto-slashers and social division to revenge narratives, the genre mirrored the turbulence of the era, offering audiences raw and unsettling visions that felt almost too real.
- The Exorcist,1973 (Available to rent or buy)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, 1974 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Suspiria, 1977 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Alien, 1979 (Available to rent or buy)
- Alice, Sweet Alice, 1979 (Included with a Prime membership)
1980s: Marked by the VHS home-video boom, horror embraced excess and imagination, blending blood-soaked franchise slashers with larger-than-life creature features that became cultural icons.
- Friday the 13th, 1980 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+)
- The Shining, 1980 (Available to rent or buy)
- An American Werewolf in London, 1981 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Poltergeist ,1982 (Available to rent or buy)
- Sleepaway Camp, 1983 (Included with a Prime membership)
1990s: The decade balanced scares with style, capturing the anxieties of youth culture via teen ensembles, while keeping audiences entertained and on edge with urban legends.
- Doppelganger, 1993 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Scream, 1996 (Available to rent or buy)
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+ or to rent or buy)
- Cube, 1998 (Included with a Prime membership)
- The Blair Witch Project, 1999 (Available to rent or buy)
2000s: Filmmakers pushed boundaries with intensity and innovation, delivering over-the-top violence that was as relentless as it was unforgettable.
- The Ring, 2002 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+, MGM+ or to rent or buy)
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003 (Available to rent or buy)
- Saw, 2004 (Available to rent or buy)
- The Host, 2007 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Paranormal Activity, 2007 (Available with add-on subscription of Paramount+ or to rent or buy)
2010s: Horror found new depth, tackling societal fears and personal trauma while redefining what mainstream audiences expected from the genre with social horror, satire resurgence, and prestige indies.
- Insidious, 2010 (Available with add-on subscription of HBO Max or to rent or buy)*
- The Witch, 2015 (Available to rent or buy)*
- 10 Cloverfield Lane, 2016 (Included with a Prime membership)*
- Get Out, 2017 (Available with add-on subscription of HBO Max or to rent or buy)*
- Hereditary, 2018 (Available to rent or buy)
2020s: Modern horror continues to evolve in step with the world’s uncertainties and pandemic isolation, merging timeless fears with fresh perspectives for a new era of legacies reimagined and streaming-first releases.
- Bodies Bodies Bodies, 2022 (Available to rent or buy)*
- Nosferatu, 2024 (Included with a Prime membership)*
- Sinners, 2025 (Available with add-on subscription of HBO Max or to rent or buy)*
- I Know What You Did Last Summer, 2025 (Available to rent or buy)*
The Era of Prime Original Titles: Bold remakes, buzzy slashers, and smart psychological terrors made for today’s multifaceted horror fans.
- Suspiria, 2018 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Black Box, 2020 (Included with a Prime membership)*
- Nocturne, 2020 (Included with a Prime membership)
- Totally Killer, 2023 (Included with a Prime membership)