3 Theories to Where Ms. Casey Could Be in ‘Severance’ Season 2

Severance has been taking the world by storm lately. It is now by far the most watched show on Apple TV, ousting Ted Lasso, and seems to be all anyone online can talk about. SPOILERS for season 1 of Severance follow—if you haven’t seen it yet, it really is as good as everyone says, so close this tab and go watch it.

Last season, it was revealed that Lumon therapist Ms. Casey (played by Dichen Lachman) was actually Mark’s supposedly-dead wife Gemma. Mark (Adam Scott), in his severed state, unknowingly interacted with his wife several times over the course of the season while believing that she had perished in a car crash. In the season 1 finale of Severance, Ms. Casey tells Mark that she is “retiring,” and was later sent to the testing floor for further experiments. In the season 2 premiere, Mark saw a vision of Ms. Casey being held in a mysterious room on his computer screen. But she has yet to appear since, and we still have no idea where she could be. Here’s three theories on where MDR’s missing co-worker could be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Mark’s Computer

With the appearance of peculiar clones and mysterious goats in season 2, and Lumon’s shown mastery of extracting memories into computer chips, it’s not unreasonable to think that Gemma has been “uploaded,” so to speak, into Mark’s computer and that the “Cold Harbour” project Mark is working on is removing Lumon’s Four Tempers (Woe, Frolic, Dread and Malice) from her consciousness in order to turn her into some sort of emotionless robot.

Still In The Wellness Center

It’s also possible that Ms. Casey is just behind the wall that has been sealed up, in cryogenic sleep, waiting for the next time Lumon will put her and Mark through some sort of hellish experiment.

On The Testing Floor

Don’t overthink it. We last saw Ms. Casey taking an elevator down to the Testing Floor. We also learned that Burt (Christopher Walken’s character who, last episode, was revealed to have some sort of longterm allegiance to Lumon) once brought his department’s work to an elevator that travels the Testing Floor. In addition, Irving B. (John Turturro) left instructions before his death on how to get to the Testing Floor before he died. Both of the above theories could also be true, to an extent—but with how often the Testing Floor keeps getting brought up this season, it seems most likely that once a character finally hops in that elevator, viewers will discover the answers they’re looking for.