3 Christmas Movies Leaving Netflix Before December

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but that doesn’t mean Netflix will have every classic Christmas film available to stream. For those looking to get into the holiday spirit by way of movies on the streamer, subscribers may be disappointed to learn that they will have to find another way to watch their favorite holiday flick.

Before December begins, there are a few films being removed from the streamer. However, a quick Google search or search on a smart TV for other ways to watch these three films leaving Netflix by November 30 will do the trick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Christmas With the Kranks

Play video

An on-screen warning warns subscribers the film won’t be on the streamer for very long. “Last day to watch on Netflix: November 30,” the notice reads. The cult classic was released in 2004. The family holiday comedy stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen who struggle to agree on holiday plans due their daughter Blair (Julie Gonzalo) being away in Peru. Luther (Allen) and Nora Krank (Curtis) decide to skip Christmas altogether until they learn with hours notice that decides to come home with her new man, causing an uproar when they must find a way to make magic happen at the last minute.

Christmas With the Kranks received mainly negative reviews from critics. The Independent Critic gave the movie a C rating. The New York Times also didn’t give the film much kudos. However, Christmas fanatics love it, and many expressed upset on social media learning the film would be removed from Netflix before December 25.

“Christmas With The Kranks is such a great movie. That ‘unelected war boss of the street’ was insane,” one X user wrote. One X user is furious with the streamer for removing the film, asking, “Why yall taking Christmas with the Kranks off ? @netflix.”

The Night Before

Play video

The comedy drama stars Anthony Mackie, Seth Rogen, and Joseph Gordan-Levitt as its leads as three lifelong friends spend the night in New York City looking for the Holy Grail of Christmas parties on Christmas Eve. It was released in 2015.

A review from The Guardian gave it 3 out of 5 stars, praising Rogen’s performance as the best. Despite it not being viewed as an original concept, it was still lauded as funny, and touching, by the reviewer.

Tangerine

Play video

The film follows two trans sex workers scour the streets of LA in a frenzied mission to confront a cheating boyfriend and his lover on Christmas Eve. The Guardian gave it 4 out of 5 stars, calling it “tender.”