3 Best TV Shows Tubi Just Added for May 2025

Tubi may be best known for its expansive library of movies, but the streamer also has plenty of must-watch TV shows available for streaming.

The free streaming service is currently rolling out an impressive roster of titles for May 2025, a content lineup that not only includes dozens of movies, but also several shows.

From a few beloved titles from the ‘90s to a hit FX series, here are the three best TV shows added to the service this month.

VR Troopers

It’s no secret that the ‘90s was one of the best decades for TV, and soon, one of the best kid shows of the decades will be streaming for free on Tubi. VR Troopers, the live-action superhero-adventure series that aired for two seasons from 1994 until its cancellation in 1996, will join Tubi’s lineup on Thursday, May 15.

A sister series to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the popular show centers around Ryan Steele (Brad Hawkins), Kaitlin Star (Sarah Brown), and JB Reese (Michael Hollander), teen karate students who use virtual technology to transform into the Vr Troopers. The trio of superheroes must defend the plant and fight the evil Grimlord, a villain in the VR dimension who wants to invade Earth.

Moesha

Sitcom lovers rejoice! Tubi gave sitcom fans another viewing option when the streamer added Moesha to its catalog at the start of the month.

The hit show stars R&B singer Brandy as Moesha Mitchell, a teen living with her middle-class African American family in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, and tackled both teen and social issues. Along with Brandy, Moesha also starred William Allen Young, Countess Vaughn, Marcus T. Paulk, Lamont Bentley, Yvette Wilson, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and also featured guest appearances from Fredro Starr, Q. Bernie Mac, Kobe Bryant, and Bo Jackson, among numerous others.

The series aired on UPN for six seasons from 1996 until 2001, cementing its place as a ‘90s TV classic and a beloved sitcom, as well as one of UPN’s biggest hits.

The Shield

More than 15 years after it wrapped its seven-season run in 2008, fans of FX’s gritty crime drama The Shield can now stream the hit series for free on Tubi.

The award-winning series explores themes of police corruption and stars Michael Chiklis as a rogue LAPD detective. Mackey is willing to sink to the criminals’ level in order to take them on. Created by Shawn Ryan, the series premiered in 2002 and also stars Catherine Dent, Reed Diamond, Walton Goggins, Michael Jace, Kenny Johnson, Jay Karnes, Benito Martinez, and CCH Pounder.