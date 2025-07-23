3 Best TV Shows Tubi Just Added for July 2025

Tubi has a gargantuan streaming library completely available for free, with more content than some larger, premium streaming services.

With thousands of movies and TV shows on the service, it can be hard to know what’s even worth clicking on. These three series are sure to delight, and are some of the finest options added to the service for July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sanford & Son

Official Synopsis: “Classic, beloved sitcom following the misadventures of a cantankerous widower and his frustrated son who run a junkyard in Los Angeles.” (Don’t miss the classic theme song by Quincy Jones.)

The Jeffersons

Official Synopsis: “Class, race, neighbors, family, and all kinds of clashes make for classic comedy in this beloved series about a family’s move on up to luxury living.” (Speaking of classic theme songs, it’s hard to name many TV show themes more iconic than Movin’ On Up.)

Millennials

Official Synopsis: “It follows the lives of four roommates as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding themselves, and finding success in the city of Los Angeles.”