210 Movies Added to Pluto TV — and They’re All Free to Watch in August

As always, Pluto TV has added a massive number of movies this month.

The Paramount-owned streamer’s August 2025 haul includes selections from the Naked Gun, Bill & Ted and Highlander franchises. Other major highlights include Saving Private Ryan, Interstellar, Pulp Fiction and Airplane!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see this massive Pluto TV list, made up of 210 movies that viewers can watch for free (with ads).

A-C

The cast of ‘The Brady Bunch Movie’ (Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc//Getty Images)

● 3000 Miles To Graceland

● 48 Hrs.

● About Adam

● The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl

● The Adventures Of Tintin

● Airplane!

● Airplane II: The Sequel

● All The Pretty Horses

● Almost Famous

● Another 48 Hrs.

● Another Time, Another Place

● Arrival

● Asking For It

● Basic Instinct

● Beowulf (2007)

● Big Fish

● Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

● Bill & Ted Face The Music

● Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

● Billy Liar

● Black Sunday

● Blankman

● Bless The Child

● Bloodsport

● Blue Hawaii

● Bounce

● Bound

● The Brady Bunch Movie

● Breach

● Breakin’ All The Rules

● Bull Durham

● Charlotte’s Web (1973)

● Charlotte’s Web (2006)

● Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

● Cheri

● Christine (1983)

● Coming Soon (2000)

● Copshop

● The Corrupted

● Cosmic Sin

● Country Strong

● The Craft

● Cry, The Beloved Country

D-F

Harrison Ford in ‘The Fugitive’ (Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

● Dakota

● Danger: Diabolik

● Darkness

● Days Of Heaven

● Dead Man On Campus

● Deepstar Six

● The Delicate Delinquent

● Delirious

● The Dictator

● Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

● Double Jeopardy (1999)

● Doubt

● Down To You

● Dreamgirls

● Drillbit Taylor

● Eagle Vs Shark

● Entertainment

● Escape From Alcatraz

● Essex Boys

● Eurotrip

● Experimenter

● The F**K-It List

● Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

● The Fighting Temptations

● Finding Neverland

● Fire In The Sky

● The First Wives Club

● Flags Of Our Fathers

● Fools Rush In (1997)

● Footloose (2011)

● The Four Feathers (2002)

● Four Rooms

● Freedom Writers

● Fright Night (1985)

● From Dusk Till Dawn

● The Fugitive

● Fun In Acapulco

● Fun Size

G-K

Promotional art for ‘Interstellar’ featuring Matthew McConaughey (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

● Gambit (CBS Films)

● The Ghost Writer

● Goin’ South

● The Golden Child

● Goods, The: Live Hard, Sell Hard

● The Green Hornet

● Head Of State

● Heartburn

● High School High

● Highlander: Endgame

● Highlander: The Final Dimension

● Hit!

● The Hoax

● The Honeymooners

● The House Of The Spirits

● Hud

● I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead

● Idle Hands

● In & Out

● In Old California

● Internal Affairs

● Interstellar

● Jagged Edge (1985)

● Jennifer Eight

● Jersey Girl

● Johnny Guitar

● Johnny Mnemonic

● Joy Ride

● Just Another Girl On The I.R.T.

● Killerman

● Kingpin

L-P

Promotional art for ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

● Ladies And Gentlemen, The Fabulous Stains

● The Last Circus

● The Last Days On Mars

● The Last Tycoon

● Leap Of Faith

● Lemony Snicket’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events

● Let’s Scare Jessica To Death

● Life Partners

● Like Crazy

● The Long Riders

● The Longest Yard (2005)

● Love, Rosie

● Lucky Numbers

● Madonna: Truth Or Dare

● Malena

● Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat

● The Mask Of Zorro

● A Mighty Heart

● Mo’ Money

● The Molly Maguires

● Music Of The Heart

● My Bloody Valentine (1981)

● Nacho Libre

● The Naked Gun From The Files Of Police Squad!

● Naked Gun 2 & 1/2, The: The Smell Of Fear

● Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

● Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple II

● Night Of The Sicario

● Noma: My Perfect Storm

● North Dallas Forty

● The Odd Couple

● Of Love And Shadows

● Operation Condor

● Operation Condor 2: The Armour Of The Gods

● Out Of Towners (1999)

● Outlaw Johnny Black

● Paint Your Wagon

● The Pallbearer

● Planes, Trains And Automobiles

● Pootie Tang

● Pretty In Pink

● Private Parts

● Pulp Fiction

● Punch-Drunk Love

Q-Z

Spinal Tap (Photo Credit: KMazur/WireImage – Getty Images)