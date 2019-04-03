’13 Reasons Why’ Star Ross Butler Joins ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel

Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is welcoming a 13 Reasons Why fan-favorite to its cast.

A few days after announcing the casting for Peter Kavinsky’s (Noah Centineo) competition in the second film, the movie announced Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler will join the cast as one of Peter’s best friends.

Butler is set to play Trevor Pike, best friend to the movie’s male lead.

“We’re thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike,” producer Matt Kaplan told Entertainment Weekly Monday. “His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can’t wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen.”

Netflix, as well as Butler himself, celebrated the news releasing a hilarious photo of both actors goofing around on set.

“Casual business calls. But yeah, we’re making a movie. No joke,” Butler wrote on Instagram Monday after the news broke.

Butler is known for his role as Zach Dempsey in the controversial Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, and is expected to return for the upcoming third season. The actor also appeared on the first season of Riverdale as Reggie Mantle, but the role was recast given the actor’s commitment to the Netflix series.

News of Butler’s casting comes less than a week after Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher joined the cast as John Ambrose McClaren, a potential new love interest for Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) who will likely bring drama to the already established relationship between the first film’s two stars.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jordan Fisher join the To All the Boys family as John Ambrose McClaren,” producer Matt Kaplan said at the time. “Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world.”

Coincidentally, Fisher and Butler previously co-starred in Disney’s Teen Beach Movie.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before became a hit for Netflix last year after its release in August 2018. News of a sequel were confirmed in December, with many speculating the streaming service will be adapting all three Jenny Han books that inspired the first installment.

A release date for the sequel has not been revealed.