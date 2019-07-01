’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Official October Release Date Confirmed

13 Reasons Why Season 3 reportedly has a tentative premiere date! Series star Zack Prusak, who is credited on IMDb as portraying a “Jock” in all episodes of the upcoming season as well as episodes in the first two seasons, recently took to Twitter to reveal that Season 3 would be coming sometime in October.

Although the news has not yet been confirmed by the streaming giant or the official Twitter account for the Netflix series, it fits in line with Netflix’s previous statement that Season 3 would debut in the latter half of 2019, or sometime after July 1.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series, Stranger Things (July 4th), 13 Reasons Why, Orange is the New Black, The Crown and La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist),” the company’s first-quarter shareholder letter read.

13 Reasons Why had been renewed for a third season in June of 2018, just after its Season 2 debut, and production on Season 2 began in August amid last-minute salary negotiations with the cast.

When Season 3 debuts, it will be missing one familiar face: that of Katherine Langford’s Hannah Baker. Langford, who had starred on the series since its inception, had announced shortly after the sophomore season debut that she would not be returning for any future seasons.

“‘Hannah…I love you…and I let you go.’ Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you as my journey on [13 Reasons Why] has officially come to an end,” she wrote at the time.

Currently, details of Season 3 remain largely unknown, though it is expected that it will pick up directly following the events of the Season 2 finale, which saw Tyler Down arriving at Liberty High’s prom with the intention of carrying out a mass shooting. He was ultimately stopped from doing so by Clay and whisked away before police could arrive to the scene with the help of Tony Padilla.

That storyline, combined with other graphic storylines from Season 2 as well as from Season 1, quickly drew criticism and even resulted in calls for Netflix to drop the series entirely. Such calls have grown even more fervent following the release of several studies linking the series to a stark increase in teen suicide.

Netflix, however, has stood by its decision to continue on with 13 Reasons Why, stating that they “have worked hard to ensure that we handle this sensitive issue responsibly.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of 13 Reasons Why are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3 will reportedly premiere sometime in October of this year.