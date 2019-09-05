’13 Reasons Why’: Gary Sinise to Star in Final Season of Netflix Series

Netflix recently announced that controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why will be getting one final season on the streaming service, and now it’s been revealed that actor Gary Sinise has been added to the cast as a new star of the show. According to Deadline, it is anticipated that Sinise will appear in every episode of the fourth season, as he is playing “Dr. Robert Ellman, a compassionate, incisive, no-nonsense adolescent and family therapist who works to help Clay Jensen (as played by Dylan Minnette) battle anxiety, depression, and grief.”

The site goes on to say of Ellman, that he is “formidable, intense, and deeply humane,” as well as steadfast in guiding Clay to accept the help he needs so desperately, to come to terms with the trauma in his past, and begin the process of healing.”

Brian Yorkey — the creator of 13 Reasons Why — issued a statement on Sinise joining the cast of the show, saying, “From the first moments we conceived of the role, I thought of Gary Sinise, but hardly dared to dream it might happen. A consummate actor and first-rate human, Gary brings the exact combination of toughness, smarts, and heart the character needs. We’re all thrilled and honored to have him join us for this pivotal role in our final season.”

In addition to Minnette, 13 Reasons Why also stars Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, and Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen.

Season 3 of the show — which just recently debuted a few weeks ago — added some newcomers in Bex Taylor Klaus as Casey, Grace Saif as Ani, and Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie.

The show has been widely controversial due to the nature of its ongoing storyline, which involves teen suicide, rape, and murder, among other elements.

Fan can currently catch up on Season 1-3 of 13 Reasons Why on Netflix. At this time, there is no announced premiere date for Season 4, but it is not expected until sometime in 2020.