’13 Reasons Why’ Final Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Evidence on Who Killed Bryce Walker

Just a little more than a week ahead of its premiere, Netflix has released the final trailer for 13 Reasons Why, providing new evidence into the mystery surrounding the death of Liberty High School student and star football player, Bryce Walker. The more than two-minute-long trailer, the second to be released, dropped Wednesday morning. The series’ penultimate season is set to debut on Friday, Aug. 23.

“May I have your attention, please?” a voice says over the loud speaker as students sit in class. “We have received some extremely sad news from the Evergreen County Sheriff. Bryce Walker was found and has been confirmed dead.”

As the police lead an investigation into Walker’s death, Clay seems to arise as a prime suspect.

Who killed Bryce Walker? New evidence has arrived in the final trailer for season 3.

As teased in the trailer, the third season will largely focus on the newest mystery shrouding the teens at Liberty High following the murder of Bryce Walker.

“When the aftermath of a tumultuous homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets,” the official synopsis for the season reads. “The stakes are raised as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.”

Picking up eight months after the events of the Season 2 finale, the new season is also set to explore the aftermath of the thwarted school shooting that Tyler nearly carried out.

13 Reasons Why stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Steven Weber as Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen. Newcomers this season include Grace Saif as Ani, Bex Taylor Klaus as Casey and Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie.

Absent this season will be Katherine Langford, who portayed Hannah Baker throughout Seasons 1 and 2 and announced her departure from 13 Reasons Why following the sophomore season premiere.

Seasons 1 and 2 of 13 Reasons Why are currently available for streaming on Netflix. Season 3, the penultimate season, is set to debut on Friday, Aug. 23.

The series has already been picked up for a fourth and final season, which is expected to air sometime in the summer of 2020.