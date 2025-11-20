Streaming

108 Titles Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Ahead of the holidays, Netflix has released its entire list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month of December 2025. The list includes several new holiday movies and series, like My Secret Santa and Home for Christmas Season 3, as well as Matt Rife’s new Christmas stand-up special and Meghan Markle’s new holiday series.

There is plenty of non-holiday content as well, with Stranger Things leading the way! Releasing at 5 p.m. PT on Christmas Day will be Stranger Things 5: Volume 2; to finally tie a bow on the long-running series, Stranger Things 5: The Finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve, also at 5 p.m. PT.

Also joining Netflix in December are a few tried-and-true favorites, such as both the 2004 and 2024 versions of Mean Girls, The Wolf of Wall Street, Babylon and all seven seasons of The West Wing.

Continue reading to see everything that’s coming to Netflix in December 2025. Don’t forget to check out what’s leaving Netflix as well!

Coming to Netflix Dec. 1, 2025

All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES
Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
A League of Their Own
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Brightburn
Burlesque
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Christmas Break-In
Downton Abbey
Godzilla
Hollow Man
Joy for Christmas
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Little Women
Pulp Fiction
Stripes
The Ugly Truth
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Beneath
The Wolf of Wall Street
Zero Dark Thirty

Coming to Netflix Dec. 2, 2025

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 3, 2025

My Secret Santa — NETFLIX FILM
The Northman
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 4, 2025

A Lot Like Christmas
The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES
The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Forrest Gump
Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls (2024)

Coming to Netflix Dec. 5, 2025

Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 7, 2025

Babylon
Cast Away

Coming to Netflix Dec. 8, 2025

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 9, 2025

Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Coming to Netflix Dec. 10, 2025

The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 11, 2025

The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILKM
Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 12, 2025

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7
City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix Dec. 13, 2025

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Coming to Netflix Dec. 14, 2025

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Coming to Netflix Dec. 15, 2025

A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Christmas at the Chalet
The Christmas Classic
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 16, 2025

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2
Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 17, 2025

The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 18, 2025

10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 19, 2025

A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Coming to Netflix Dec. 22, 2025

The Closer: Seasons 1-7
Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 23, 2025

Eden
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 24, 2025

Downton Abbey: A New Era
Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 25, 2025

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

Coming to Netflix Dec. 26, 2025

Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 29, 2025

Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 30, 2025

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 31, 2025

Sleeping with Other People
Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

