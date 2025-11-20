108 Titles Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Ahead of the holidays, Netflix has released its entire list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month of December 2025. The list includes several new holiday movies and series, like My Secret Santa and Home for Christmas Season 3, as well as Matt Rife’s new Christmas stand-up special and Meghan Markle’s new holiday series.

There is plenty of non-holiday content as well, with Stranger Things leading the way! Releasing at 5 p.m. PT on Christmas Day will be Stranger Things 5: Volume 2; to finally tie a bow on the long-running series, Stranger Things 5: The Finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve, also at 5 p.m. PT.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also joining Netflix in December are a few tried-and-true favorites, such as both the 2004 and 2024 versions of Mean Girls, The Wolf of Wall Street, Babylon and all seven seasons of The West Wing.

Continue reading to see everything that’s coming to Netflix in December 2025. Don’t forget to check out what’s leaving Netflix as well!

Coming to Netflix Dec. 1, 2025

All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES

Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

Coming to Netflix Dec. 2, 2025

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 3, 2025

My Secret Santa — NETFLIX FILM

The Northman

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 4, 2025

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES

The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

Coming to Netflix Dec. 5, 2025

Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 7, 2025

Babylon

Cast Away

Coming to Netflix Dec. 8, 2025

Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 9, 2025

Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Coming to Netflix Dec. 10, 2025

The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 11, 2025

The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILKM

Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 12, 2025

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix Dec. 13, 2025

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Coming to Netflix Dec. 14, 2025

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Coming to Netflix Dec. 15, 2025

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 16, 2025

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 17, 2025

The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 18, 2025

10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 19, 2025

A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Coming to Netflix Dec. 22, 2025

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 23, 2025

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 24, 2025

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM

Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 25, 2025

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

Coming to Netflix Dec. 26, 2025

Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Coming to Netflix Dec. 29, 2025

Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES

Coming to Netflix Dec. 30, 2025

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix Dec. 31, 2025

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)