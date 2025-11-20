108 Titles Coming to Netflix in December 2025

Ahead of the holidays, Netflix has released its entire list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform for the month of December 2025. The list includes several new holiday movies and series, like My Secret Santa and Home for Christmas Season 3, as well as Matt Rife’s new Christmas stand-up special and Meghan Markle’s new holiday series.
There is plenty of non-holiday content as well, with Stranger Things leading the way! Releasing at 5 p.m. PT on Christmas Day will be Stranger Things 5: Volume 2; to finally tie a bow on the long-running series, Stranger Things 5: The Finale will premiere on New Year’s Eve, also at 5 p.m. PT.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Also joining Netflix in December are a few tried-and-true favorites, such as both the 2004 and 2024 versions of Mean Girls, The Wolf of Wall Street, Babylon and all seven seasons of The West Wing.
Continue reading to see everything that’s coming to Netflix in December 2025. Don’t forget to check out what’s leaving Netflix as well!
Coming to Netflix Dec. 1, 2025
All The Empty Rooms — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
CoComelon Lane: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love is Blind: Italy (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler — NETFLIX SERIES
Playing Gracie Darling (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Troll 2 (NO) — NETFLIX FILM
A League of Their Own
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Brightburn
Burlesque
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Christmas Break-In
Downton Abbey
Godzilla
Hollow Man
Joy for Christmas
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Kung Fu Panda 3
Little Women
Pulp Fiction
Stripes
The Ugly Truth
Victoria: Seasons 1-3
What Lies Beneath
The Wolf of Wall Street
Zero Dark Thirty
Coming to Netflix Dec. 2, 2025
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: Season 2
Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming to Netflix Dec. 3, 2025
My Secret Santa — NETFLIX FILM
The Northman
Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 4, 2025
A Lot Like Christmas
The Abandons — NETFLIX SERIES
The Believers: Season 2 (TH) — NETFLIX SERIES
Forrest Gump
Fugue State 1986 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Wish You Had Told Me (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
Lali: Time to Step Up (AR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mean Girls (2004)
Mean Girls (2024)
Coming to Netflix Dec. 5, 2025
Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Love and Wine (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
The Making of Jay Kelly (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The New Yorker at 100 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
The Price of Confession (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Owning Manhattan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 7, 2025
Babylon
Cast Away
Coming to Netflix Dec. 8, 2025
Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix Dec. 9, 2025
Badly in Love (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Blood Coast: Season 2 (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Coming to Netflix Dec. 10, 2025
The Accident: Season 2 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
Simon Cowell: The Next Act (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix Dec. 11, 2025
The Fakenapping (SA) — NETFLIX FILM
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 (TW) — NETFLIX SERIES
Lost in the Spotlight (ID) — NETFLIX FILKM
Man Vs Baby (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Town (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 12, 2025
The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7
City of Shadows (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Home for Christmas: Season 3 (NO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
Coming to Netflix Dec. 13, 2025
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Coming to Netflix Dec. 14, 2025
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Coming to Netflix Dec. 15, 2025
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Christmas at the Chalet
The Christmas Classic
Christmas on the Alpaca Farm
The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Coming to Netflix Dec. 16, 2025
Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2
Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 17, 2025
The Manny: Season 3 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Murder in Monaco (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
What’s In The Box? — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 18, 2025
10DANCE (JP) — NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 19, 2025
A Time For Bravery (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Breakdown: 1975 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Great Flood (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Coming to Netflix Dec. 22, 2025
The Closer: Seasons 1-7
Elway — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Sicily Express (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 23, 2025
Eden
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 24, 2025
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Goodbye June (GB) — NETFLIX FILM
Tom Segura: Teacher — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming to Netflix Dec. 25, 2025
Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)
Coming to Netflix Dec. 26, 2025
Cover-Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Coming to Netflix Dec. 29, 2025
Members Only: Palm Beach — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming to Netflix Dec. 30, 2025
Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ricky Gervais: Mortality (GB) — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Coming to Netflix Dec. 31, 2025
Sleeping with Other People
Stranger Things 5: The Finale — NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)