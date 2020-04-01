'Tiger King' Viewers in Awe Over Joe Exotic's Reaction to Tiger Attacking Employee's Arm

Amid tons of twists and turns in the bizarre true story depicted in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, one moment is proving to be the most-talked about scene on social media. In episode two of the seven-part docuseries, Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park animal keeper Saff (a transgender man who is frequently misgendered in the series) gets his arm mauled by a tiger, prompting Joe Exotic to have a truly bizarre response. After Saff sustained the injury, Exotic's first response seemed to be to transform from the gun-toting, country-singing exotic animal keeper viewers had come to know him as and into a member of the emergency response personnel at the roadside zoo, EMS bomber jacket and all. Throwing viewers for an even bigger loop was the way in which he nonchalantly announced the accident to visitors at the park. Walking into the crowded gift shop, Exotic, still donning his EMS jacket, casually tells them, "Okay, I'm gonna be honest, a tiger just bit someone's arm off," before offering them a gift shop discount and a refund for their tickets. The moment proved to be among the most eye catching throughout the documentary, which depicts Exotic’s longstanding feud with Carole Baskin and the murder-for-hire plot that landed him in jail. As viewers bore witness to the scene, many flocked to social media to react. Keep scrolling to see how viewers are reacting to the scene and Exotic's response to it.

The EMS Jacket Homegirl got her arm ripped off by a tiger and Joe Exotic’s first move was to throw on the EMS bomber. The drip never takes a backseat. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/FkOksCiGRs — Cowboy Ceaux (@_ceaux) March 25, 2020 "Joe Exotic deserves a f—ing Emmy for the scene where he rushed & put on an EMS jacket when one of his employees had her arm ripped off by a Tiger," wrote another person in response to that scene. "joe exotic threw on that EMS jacket when that girl got her arm ripped off and that sent me FLYING.. Drip or Drown," commented another.

1. Did he already have this jacket

2. Did he go change into this after that lady got her arm torn off #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/rE1R7qAtdR — Kylie🦥 (@KylieDangerYall) March 26, 2020 "While I was running today all I could think about was Joe Exotic's bad a– EMS jacket he put on as soon as one of his workers got hurt!" added somebody else. "I can't believe more people aren't stuck on the fact that joe exotic literally put on a leather jacket with a badge on it after someone got their arm bitten off," reacted another viewer.

The Gift Shop Joe Exotic: I’m going to be honest, a tiger just bit someone’s arm off. People in the gift shop buying tiger keychains:#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/fLvI4ACHHq — Chris stephens🇺🇸 (@79ChrisStephens) March 26, 2020 "I'm still weak at Joe Exotic casually walking into that gift shop and telling those customers, 'okay I'm gone be honest. a tiger just bit someone's arm off,'" tweeted one person. "Gmskdjdj." "I wish every guy was as straight forward as joe exotic was when he walked into the gift shop and said 'okay I'm gonna be honest a tiger just bit someone’' arm off,'" added another.

Joe Exotic in the gift shop after that chick’s arm got severed #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/OQP1WOMC4m — MonkeyFist (@MonkeyFist20) March 28, 2020 "I'm gonna rewatch tiger king cuz I only wanna see the part where joe exotic goes into the gift shop and tells everyone someone’s arm just got bitten off by a tiger while wearing an EMS bomber," tweeted one viewer. "Have confidence in your life like Joe Exotic did when he walked into the gift shop and told everyone a tiger ripped his employee's arm clean off, and they all can have a rain check," joked somebody else.

Saff is the Real MVP This badass gets her arm eaten by a tiger & goes back to working with the SAME tiger less than a week later. She didn’t ask for any of this! She’s out of place in this doc-series! She’s the only one I care about! I hope her quarantine is going well! #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/hp8habeFSi — quarantine james (@thethomasgoogle) March 29, 2020 "Get you someone who's as loyal as Saff," tweeted one person. "Who got mauled by a tiger, chose to have her arm amputated instead of reconstructed just so she could leave the hospital early to go back to work with the same tiger that ate her arm." "So you telling me you lost part of your arm at work and then went back to work 7 days later...ummmm ok go off sis," wrote somebody else clearly in awe of Saff's determination.

Saff when the tiger ripped off his arm #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/X4aEc2aJ5q — lennon (@lennon_barrow) March 30, 2020 "How come nobody is talking about how the lady with one arm on [Tiger King] went back to work the WEEK after her arm was bitten off by a tiger!?" tweeted a viewer. "She the real MVP." "Can we acknowledge that Saff showed up to work days after losing HIS F–ING ARM?!" added another person. "Like why is no one talking about this absolute madlad??"