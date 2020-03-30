'Tiger King' Fans Shocked at Photos of Britney Spears With Doc Antle, Carole Baskin

Social media users have been left speechless after it was revealed that Britney Spears has a connection to two of the stars of Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. After the true crime series premiered earlier this month, several eagle-eyed viewers noticed that both Bhagavan "Doc" Antle and Carole Baskin had been spotted at the VMA's with the performer in 2001 and 2002.

Call the police. pic.twitter.com/RYjUl8layu — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 30, 2020

In photos now circulating across various social media platforms, Antle, the owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, a South Carolina, was seen standing just behind Spears in a cage during her iconic 2001 VMA's performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U." The performance featured a number of wild animals and Antle was reportedly hired hired for the use of one of his tigers. In 2016, Antle confirmed to MTV that the rare golden tabby tiger that was featured in the performance had passed away.

Just a year later, in 2002, a photo showed spears sitting next to a woman who appears to be Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue. The woman, who was wearing a leopard print ensemble at the time, has not been confirmed to be Baskin.

Although the series has already been generating plenty of buzz online, the newly resurfaced photos prompted even more talk, and shock, among viewers.

