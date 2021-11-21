Zac Stacy’s Ex Livid After Former NFL Star Released on Bond Despite Shocking Violent Video of Alleged Abuse

Former NFL star Zac Stacy’s ex, Kristin Evans, is livid after a judge set bond on the New York Jets alum that is “ridiculous” at $10,000. The player was arrested after a video of him attacking and brutally beating his ex in front of their baby boy went public.

Stacy was free less than 48 hours after his arrest on aggravated battery charges, leaving Evans beside herself as she took to Instagram Live to expand on her outrage. “I cannot express to you enough how upset I am over this situation,” she told the camera. “The fact that the judge saw the videos, he acknowledged that he saw the videos, acknowledged that I was there, acknowledge that I was in the hospital, but still did not give me a voice to speak at the hearing and then to set his bond at $10,000 is just a slap in the face after everything else that I have already been through.”

Beating up your woman doesn’t make you strong it makes you weak. We as men are supposed to protect our Queens not use them as a punching bag. If you look at that Zac Stacy video and don’t get angry, sad and bothered there is something wrong with you. When is his sentencing? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 18, 2021

According to The Daily Mail, Evans has warned Stacy is likely to come after again if released. She echoed these statements in a chat with NBC affiliate WESH 2. “I never did anything to deserve something like this,” she said. “No one could do anything to deserve something like this.” Evans added that she wept after watching a court livestream when her ex bonded out.

After the initial video release of the incident from a week ago, Evans admitted that she had been abused since May during her pregnancy. She claims she forgave Stacy because she “wanted my son’s dad to be there for me and for the birth of his first child.” The abuse was expanded upon in a restraining order she filed against Stacy, claiming that the attacks had escalated to the point where she believed he would kill her.

Difficult being on Twitter today. Please don’t share or retweet the Zac Stacy video. His actions are horrifying, inexcusable, and triggering for so many women. Domestic violence is never okay. The video is so disturbing – he deserves the worst of what comes. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 18, 2021

“[Stacy] has escalated violence since May while I was pregnant. He also assaulted me just weeks before our son was born. He will not stop. He will kill me and he feels justified in his actions,” Evans wrote.

Her lawyer, Thomas Feiter, also spoke out regarding the release of Stacy despite the video evidence against him. “That just doesn’t’ seem right especially given the fact the judge saw the video – he saw the horrific video of blatant, egregious domestic violence committed on our client,” Feiter told WESH 2.