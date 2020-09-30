'Young Rock': Cast of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Biographical Comedy Revealed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new show, Young Rock, airing on NBC, and the cast has been revealed. On Instagram, Johnson shared six posts that show each cast member and the role they will play. Johnson first announced that Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of Johnson. He then announced that Stacey Leilua will play Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson. Johnson's father, the late Rocky Johnson, will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. There will also be a 20-year-old version of Johnson, who will be played by Uli Latukefu. Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, will be played by Ana Tuisila, and Adrian Groulx will be the 10-year-old Johnson, also known as Dewey.

"A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up," Johnson wrote in the first post. [Bradley Constant] will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s a—. This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch!" Young Rock will take a look at Johnson's life growing up in a strong family. It will also look at his time playing football at the University of Miami, and, of course, his time in WWE. Here's the cast of Young Rock.