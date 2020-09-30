'Young Rock': Cast of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Biographical Comedy Revealed
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has a new show, Young Rock, airing on NBC, and the cast has been revealed. On Instagram, Johnson shared six posts that show each cast member and the role they will play. Johnson first announced that Bradley Constant will play the 15-year-old version of Johnson. He then announced that Stacey Leilua will play Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson. Johnson's father, the late Rocky Johnson, will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. There will also be a 20-year-old version of Johnson, who will be played by Uli Latukefu. Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia, will be played by Ana Tuisila, and Adrian Groulx will be the 10-year-old Johnson, also known as Dewey.
"A series based on my wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years growing up," Johnson wrote in the first post. [Bradley Constant] will take the reigns of playing me at 15 and clearly kicking puberty’s a—. This show is gonna be a fun one and can’t wait for you guys to watch!" Young Rock will take a look at Johnson's life growing up in a strong family. It will also look at his time playing football at the University of Miami, and, of course, his time in WWE. Here's the cast of Young Rock.
Stacey Leilua - Ata Johnson
#YOUNGROCK And playing my mom @atajohnson aka Mama Rock is the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. Many of you know my moms story - cancer survivor, gone thru hell and back, incredible life and still the sweetest human being on the planet. And still goes to smack me when I cuss 😂🤦🏽♂️ #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Joseph Lee Anderson - Rocky Johnson
#YOUNGROCK And playing the OG original Rock - my pops, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson is the charismatic @iamjosephleeanderson 💥 As you guys know my dad passed away earlier this year so this role is a special one and our first episode is dedicate to him 🙏🏾 My dad was a true trail blazer and broke color barriers all across our country in the 60s, 70s & 80s. One half of the first black tag team champions (with Tony Atlas) my pops was a bad dude in the game. I miss him. This one’s for you Rocky. #ToughLove #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Uli Latukefu - 20-Year-Old Dwayne Johnson
#YOUNGROCK Coming in hot and lowering the University of MIAMI BOOM 🏈💥 is @ulilatukefu! Playing at THE U - these years were some of my most defining. The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical. 275lbs of upper body violence, attitude and clearly eating too much pizza. #NationalChampions #TheU #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Ana Tuisila - Lia Maivia
#YOUNGROCK This role is a special one and HIGHLY entertaining. Playing my grandma, Lia Maivia will be the one of a kind, Ana Tuisila. Cool backstory: My grandmother, Lia Maivia was pro wrestling’s first women’s promoter. She HAD TO BE tough as nails in a male dominated, shark infested world of wrestling. She set the bar for tough business practices and also set the bar for how loving a sweet grandma could be to her only grandson - me ☺️ She was also charged by the feds for extortion, eventually deported, became homeless and lost everything in the early 90’s. Crazy life. I was blessed enough to help change that hard time scenario around and get her back on her feet. Her journey was unreal and can’t wait for you guys to watch! #StrongWomen #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Adrian Groulx - 10-Year-Old Dwayne (Dewey) Johnson
#YOUNGROCK This kid @adriangroulx is our anchor and my hero 👊🏾 He’s got the hardest job of ‘em of all playing “little Dewey” - yes, unfortunately that was the nickname my God parents gave me after the weather - as in dewdrops. Jesus. 🤦🏽♂️😂 At 10yrs old, I was rambunctious as all hell 😈, was already girl crazy 😜 and loved pro wrestling — especially the part when wrestlers would bleed 🩸🥴💀🤣 This kid, Adrian is my hero because I look back at this time in my life so fondly and how I viewed the world thru my 10yr old eyes. I was all these things but at the core I was a sweet little boy and a complicated little cub 🐻 who just needed guidance. Years later here we are and I did alright 🙏🏾👊🏾 This passion project is special and I’m boundless grateful to EVERYONE who is lending their talents, passion, love and mana to bring it to life. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one! #ComplicatedCub #LittleDewey #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC
Release Date
According to Variety, Young Rock won't premiere until 2021, and Johnson did reveal production is underway. This is one of the many projects Johnson is currently working on. He's getting ready to star in the films Red Notice and Black Adam. Johnson is also a co-owner of the XFL with his business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital.prev