XFL Reveals Player Draft Dates

The XFL announced its draft will take place on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 16. But it will be a little different from what is done in the NFL in terms of how they will announce the picks as it will be done through XFL.com, the XFL’s Twitter and Instagram page as well as the social media accounts for all eight teams.

Another difference will be how the teams will draft. Each team will have 71 players on their roster and they will select players through positional groupings. One quarterback will be assigned to each team before the draft and the positional groups are divided into five categories.

1. Skill Players (QB, RB, WR, TE)

2. Offensive Line (OT, OG, OC)

3. Defensive Front Seven (DL, LB)

4. Defensive Backfield (CB, NB, SS, FS)

5. Open Draft (all remaining players after positional drafts, in addition to P/K/LS)

“The draft pool will include approximately 1,000 professional football players, all of whom accepted a Commissioner’s Invitation and passed a standard background check. In Phases 1-4, each team will choose ten players for a total of 40 players. In Phase 5, each team will choose from the pool of remaining players to complete its initial roster,” the XFL said in its press release.

The XFL has announced their draft for October 15th and 16th. It’s going to be a real-live fantasy draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/cuOG1TOrib — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) October 7, 2019

The draft will use a “snake” format to select players. That means the team with the first pick in the first round will have the last pick in the second round and then the first pick in the third round. The draft order was determined by league commissioner Oliver Luck.

Each team will be given 90 seconds to make a draft pick. Starting today, the XFL will announce the players who will be entering the draft. The entire draft pool will be announced on Friday, October 11. Here’s a look at the eight XFL teams:

Dallas Renegades

DC Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Los Angeles Wildcats

New York Guardians

Seattle Dragons

St. Louis BattleHawks

Tampa Bay Vipers

The XFL is a new professional football league that will kick off its inaugural season in 2020, right when the 2019 NFL season ends.

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” said XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack in a press release. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”

The league was originally founded in 2001 by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and played just one season.