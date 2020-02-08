WWE’s Maria and Mike Kanellis Welcome Second Child

WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis and her husband Mike Kanellis just welcomed their second child in the world. Earlier this week, Maria posted a series of photos of their son, Carver Mars Bennett who was born on Feb. 3. Maria wrote in the caption the size of their newborn child.

“Carver Mars Bennett arrived yesterday 2/3/2020 at 3:07 pm. 8 pounds and 20 and 1/2 inches. We are so in love!!” Maria wrote.

The post led to a number of their colleagues showing love in the comments section.

“Omgosh mama,” former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle wrote. “Congrats congrats. So beautiful.”

“Omg congratulations!!” Micke James wrote. “He’s absolutely beautiful!”

“Congratulations beautiful beautiful boy you are blessed to have a girl and a boy” WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze wrote.

Maria announced she was pregnant with Carver back in July. It was around that time she won the 24/7 Championship but then lost it to Mike shortly after winning it.

In October, Mike announced his release from WWE just months after he and Maria signed multi-year contracts.

“Today I asked for my release from WWE,” Kanellis wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone in the company who has helped me out and who I have shared a locker room with. I love you all. I’ve been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. I am only 34 years old and feel I have way too much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now.”

“Now that I am clean, sober and motivated, I want to have those 30 minute matches,” he wrote. “I want to travel the world and wrestle in front of UK crowds, German crowds, Japanese Crowds. I want to feel the love and excitement wrestling once gave me. I also want my daughter to be able to see me wrestle. I want her to see her daddy work for his money. I’ve never been ok with just collecting a paycheck and I can’t in good conscience tell my daughter she has to work her ass off to get ahead in life, then not do it myself. I don’t know what the future holds, but for the first time in a long time, I’m hopeful and excited. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and had my back. I love you.”