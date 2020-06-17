WWE's Jaxson Ryker Stirs up Drama With Pro-Trump Tweet
Professional wrestler Jaxson Ryker drew attention to his Twitter account in early June with a tweet about President Donald Trump. He tweeted, "Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More" and surprised both his followers and peers. Several responded and called him out for having a different opinion, while others said that he is free to believe what he wants.
"The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s—y wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f—ing pathetic. Good night," Kevin Owens tweeted in response, making his disappointment clear.
The discussions continued on social media as multitudes weighed in about Ryker's tweet. Several expressed their displeasure with his praise of Trump and did so with a considerable amount of comments and animated GIFs. Others actually agreed with the professional wrestler, liking his opinions of the president and voicing their support.
I’m thankful you posted this because I’m now aware of what you stand for. When black brothers and sisters are crying, you praise someone that refuses to acknowledge their hurt. https://t.co/O4xm5L3Rpl— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 2, 2020
I’m shocked you of all people just tried to use a fraudulent years old smear tactic to smear someone for supporting the President. What kind of county do we live in when you get character assasinated for supporting our President. No matter what party. Very sad. Very very sad.— JAGMAN (@JaGaMaNiA) June 2, 2020
Literally built on oppression. https://t.co/yi26CWPgz6— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) June 2, 2020
I get you’re a “bad guy” on tv. And I’m HOPING that’s all this is. Even then, that ain’t it. But if this is actually your true thoughts - I’ll be really sad, man. 😔 https://t.co/9unml5rsiY— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) June 2, 2020
@WWEBigE @NaomiWWE @WWEEmberMoon @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD @AliciaFoxy @MiaYim @TitusONeilWWE @BiancaBelairWWE @KingRicochet @SashaBanksWWE I'm so sorry you guys have to work with someone like this.— Shahan Hussain ✊🏿✊🏾 (@J_Hussain05) June 2, 2020
FREEDOM BUILT FOR WHO?— Pervis Rottenbelly (@PRottenbelly) June 2, 2020
THE ENSLAVED AFRICANS?
THE SLAUGHTERED NATIVE AMERICANS?
THE ASIANS PUT IN INTERMENT CAMPS?
THE MEXICAN FAMILIES SEPARATED & LOCKED IN CAGES?
THE 4000 ARRESTED THIS WEEKEND IN LIEU OF 4 COPS?
THE PEOPLE AT HOME FOR CURFEW?
WHO IS FREE?
This braindead milkshake of a tweet reads like you shook your phone and words just fell out randomly.— Ryan Nemeth (@HotYoungBriley) June 2, 2020
Jaxson Ryker still hasn't deleted this tweet, he must really believe that shit.
Scenes when he steps inside the WWE lockdown for the next set of television tapings... #JaxsonRyker #TheForgottenSons #Smackdown #WWE #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/EomXhYrc06— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph_) June 2, 2020
For those hating: pic.twitter.com/uA2KY4yeGw— M (@MarkRedbeliever) June 2, 2020
A lot of cyber bullying in this thread from people who were preaching against it says ago— M (@MarkRedbeliever) June 2, 2020
Marine to Marine...wtf dude?! Legit question. Our POTUS is using our brothers and sisters at arms and our law enforcement to violate the civil rights and freedoms we swore to defend and you're good with that? The Corps taught us to protect the nation...that's not happening now yo— Ice_Cold_Joe_Gamble (@ICJoeGamble415) June 2, 2020
It's like Vince is just daring me to never watch again.— Finally Peace and Quiet (@midevenings) June 2, 2020