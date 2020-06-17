WWE's Jaxson Ryker Stirs up Drama With Pro-Trump Tweet

Professional wrestler Jaxson Ryker drew attention to his Twitter account in early June with a tweet about President Donald Trump. He tweeted, "Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More" and surprised both his followers and peers. Several responded and called him out for having a different opinion, while others said that he is free to believe what he wants.

"The freedom you speak of entitles you to speak your mind all you want. I'm not here to argue that. I just really need to tell you that I think you pushing your s—y wrestling catchphrase as all of this is happening is absolutely f—ing pathetic. Good night," Kevin Owens tweeted in response, making his disappointment clear.

The discussions continued on social media as multitudes weighed in about Ryker's tweet. Several expressed their displeasure with his praise of Trump and did so with a considerable amount of comments and animated GIFs. Others actually agreed with the professional wrestler, liking his opinions of the president and voicing their support.