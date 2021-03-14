WWE Reportedly Plots Huge In-Person Attendance Number for WrestleMania

✖

WWE announced in January that WrestleMania 37 was moving locations to allow for fan attendance. Months later, the promotion is set to allow in a lot of people at the premier event. WWE will reportedly aim for roughly 45,000 people each night.

Sports journalist Jon Alba provided the information on Sunday morning. "I can independently confirm reports [WWE] is aiming for about 45,000 people per night at Raymond James Stadium for [WrestleMania], which would be by far the largest crowd at a sports or entertainment event in America since the pandemic began," he tweeted. Alba added that tickets will go on sale on Wednesday but that the exact number remains unknown.

WrestleMania 37 was originally set to take place on March 27 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. However, California still has strict restrictions about public gatherings and attendance at sporting events. Moving the event to Florida provided the opportunity for fans to watch the wrestlers in person. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously gave Florida sports teams the ability to hold events at full capacity, but none of the NFL teams did so, instead opting for around 25%.

"Florida is excited to welcome back WrestleMania to Tampa in April at Raymond James Stadium," DeSantis said in a statement, per the New York Post. "Florida has continued to work with professional sports and entertainment to safely operate while generating revenue and protecting jobs. WrestleMania will bring tens of millions of dollars to the Tampa area, and we look forward to hosting more sporting and entertainment events in Florida this year."

If WrestleMania 37 moves ahead with the expected 45,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium, it will mark the second major sporting event to hold more than a limited-capacity crowd. The Texas Rangers previously announced that the team would welcome full-capacity crowds to Globe Life Park for the two final exhibition games, as well as the team's first home matchup of the regular season. The Rangers will host the Blue Jays on April 5.

Levi Weaver of The Athletic broke the news on Wednesday and confirmed that the Rangers plan to have 40,518 people in attendance for the first home game of the season. There will be no tailgating at the stadium, and there is a mask requirement in place. Though the team is hoping for "voluntary compliance" from those at the ballpark.

The decision by the Rangers came after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ended the state-wide mask mandate and opened all of the businesses while citing the number of vaccinations and the coronavirus recovery numbers. Abbott still recommended wearing masks in order to continue caring for "family, friends, and the community."