WWE’s Sasha Banks Appears at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere, and Social Media Sounds Off

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, premiered in Los Angeles on Monday night, and all the stars were in attendance, including WWE SuperStar Sasha Banks. For Banks fans who follow her career closely, they know she is no stranger to the Hollywood scene as she appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves. Banks’ appearance had fans talking about her being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There has been a ton of speculation about who will appear in the film, specifically, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield who played the role of Spider-Man in previous movies.

“I honestly feel a little bit numb,” Tom Holland who plays Spider-Man now, told Entertainment Tonight. “This has been the most incredible experience. This whole journey from the day I got cast. My agent’s here and we were just talking about the moment I got my first callback, and we thought, ‘Oh, wow, maybe I could actually get this film.’ And here we are promoting Spider-Man 3. I am blown away. To share it with my friends and my family. Honestly, this means the world.” Here’s a look at fans acting to Banks at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere.

One person replied: “I saw this tweet and literally went into anaphylactic shock.” Odds are this fan wasn’t the only one to have this reaction.

One person said: “Ppl saying ‘who?’ Even tho the tweet literally says Sasha Banks over on the no way home twitter account proves they’re probably jealous, they getting ratioed as well which means they should know who you are. They watch Disney but not the Mandalorian?”

One social media user said: “You look gorgeous in that red dress Sasha. I’m happy youenjoyed yourself on the red carpet of the [SpiderMan NoWay Home] premiere. Love you & I’m proud of you.”

Another fan wrote: “Sasha Banks is such a beautiful amazing queen. One my favorite woman wrestlers.”

One person said: “You’re such a STAR! So proud of everything you’ve done already and can’t wait for the future.” Based on how things are going, the future is very bright for Banks.

One fan asks: “Who r u playing in Marvel????We need this to happen!!!” It would be huge for Banks if she landed a role in the MCU.

And this fan wrote: “I never will forget the way you look tonight. The lady in red, the lady in red.”