WWE’s Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke in Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke will not be competing in WrestleMania 36, which takes place on April 4 and April 5. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Mysterio and Brooke are off the WrestleMania card because they have been quarantined. It hasn’t been confirmed if both contracted coronavirus, but it was reported both are sick. Mysterio was scheduled to take part in a four-way match for the United States Championship while Brooke was scheduled to compete in a Six-Pack Challenge Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that wrestlers are getting more concerned and anxious about their health and safety especially with two stars now in quarantine. WWE has done its due diligence to protect the wrestlers and staff members which is one of the reasons why WrestleMania will be taped this week as well as next week’s episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Over the last couple of weeks, WWE has taped it shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the shows are broadcast with no audience. It will be the same situation for WrestleMania, which was originally set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Despite the show not being in front of a live audience, WrestleMania will still have a full card.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Titles and legacies are on the line as WrestleMania 36 features a loaded slate of matches,” the press release read. “Royal Rumble Match winner Drew McIntyre challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Universal Champion Goldberg defends his title against Roman Reigns, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch looks to fight off the rise of Shayna Baszler. Also, 16-time World Champion John Cena returns to battle ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles hopes to put the ‘final nail in the coffin’ of The Undertaker’s career and much more.”

Along with the show being two nights and taped, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced he will be the host of WrestleMania. He appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown with his friend and WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley and declared that Baron Corbin and Elias should have a match, which was made official this week. This will be the first time in WWE history WrestleMania will air two nights as well as not be live.