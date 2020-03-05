WWE’s Paige Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE star Paige was hospitalized on Wednesday to have emergency surgery. The procedure was removing an ovarian cyst which her boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, announced on Twitter. Radke, who is a musician, was forced to cancel his show in Sacramento, California due to Paige’s surgery and his drummer coming down with a case of food poisoning.

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020

On Thursday morning, Paige gave an update on her health and she said everything is okay.

“Just an update. I’m fine you guys!” she wrote on Twitter. “No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it. Haha so thankful for (Ronnie Radke).”

Paige also defended Radke for canceling his show in Sacramento as he was attacked by a fan.

C’mon. Be better than this. He was attacked by so many selfish people that don’t have empathy also when it comes to his drummer. It’s not easy to replace him last minute. There’s a lot behind a live show. Celebs are human too. Give him a break. https://t.co/aQemDoHu1X — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 5, 2020

Paige did not appear on the FS1 show WWE Backstage this week because of her hospitalization. She is a contributor on the show which started airing on Nov. 5. The 27-year-old retired from in-ring action in April 2018 after suffering a neck injury and it led to her being the general manager of SmackDown. Paige was recently on Lillian Garcia’s podcast, Chasing Glory and she revealed that she would love to be a GM again.

“Honestly, I would like to get back on the road if I was General Manager,” Paige said. “That’s something I really loved and enjoyed because it took me out of my comfort zone. I had a lot of verbiage to remember. Oh my God, I’m like, ‘ah, there’s so much crap here!’

“But I really enjoyed that I would love to come back doing that kind of stuff, but if not, like, I’m really content just doing appearances here and there for them, going to England for them, or doing media stuff, or whatever they need me to do, and do the Fox show, WWE Backstage because it is fun.