WWE: Nash Carter Accused of Domestic Violence, Company Swiftly Takes Action

✖

WWE just made a big move. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful, Nash Carter has been released by the company after being accused of domestic violence and antisemitism by his wife and fellow professional wrestler Kimber Lee. Carter was one-half of the tag team MSK alongside Wes Lee. The duo won the NXT Tag Team Championships at Stand & Deliver.

Kimber Lee posted a photo of her with facial injuries and revealing that Carter "got wasted" and hit her. Lee then wrote that Carter told her she's "a wrestler so I'm always marked up." Lee said she has been hiding it for a year and forgave I'm. She also posted a photo of him intimidating her while also stating he and his family made "countless anti-LGBTQIA statements."

Hey @WWENXT this is my face after your tag champ @NashCarterWWE got wasted and hit me so hard he split my lip open. He told me I’m a wrestler so I’m always marked up. I’ve hid this for a year and even forgave him. But I can’t hide it anymore. pic.twitter.com/qdYjcneAwC — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) April 5, 2022

"I was so ridiculously brainwashed," Lee tweeted. "So manipulated. And it's finally over. I will never allow myself to be abused like this again." This began when Lee posted a now-deleted tweet that accused Carter of abuse. "I would love to be excited for [Nash Carter] right now but I've hid his abuse for too long," she said, per Sportskeeda. "No one should be abandoned. And silenced in hopes of keeping a career." Lee did post that she was a "proud wife" when MSK won the tag team titles.

Lee, 31, is currently signed to Impact Wrestling. She competed in WWE from 2016 to 2018 working in the NXT promotion. She was released from her contract in March 2018 and joined Impact in 2020. Carter, 27, was in Impact from 2018 to 2020. He signed with WWE in December 2020 and made his NXT debut the following month. He quickly teamed up with Wes Lee, and MSK became two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. WWE has not announced Carter's release as of this writing.

"The story of MSK has just been ready, set, go, Carter said in an interview with Metro UK last year, per EWrestling. "Not even set! It's just been ready, go. Everything just happened so fast, where it's kinda hard to process. Once we got the call, at least for me, I knew this is the place I wanted to be. I've always wanted to be a WWE superstar, I always loved WWE and this place, what we have access to, is second to none. It's the greatest thing in the world."