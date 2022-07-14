WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.

As mentioned by Comicbook.com, WWE official converted to the TV-PG Rating for WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown on July 22, 2008. WWE was PG throughout the 1980s and 1990s but made the change in 1997 to TV-14, marking the start of The Attitude Era. According to the Twitter account WrestleVotes, WWE discussed the move for years. The question now is how much will the product change with the new rating?

WWE legend The Godfather appeared on The Midnight Hustle Podcast last year and explained why The Attitude Era couldn't happen today. "In the last 12 years, I've been to WrestleMania 10 times because I'm still under a contract with them, it's called a Legends contract. They keep me relevant.

"They bring you to WrestleMania every year and you do signings and stuff but I told my wife I don't even wanna go anymore because it's not fun, it's a job," The Godfather said, per Wrestling News. "It used to be a chance to hang out with the boys. We had something called the bewitching hour at 12 o'clock, everyone would meet at the bar and everyone would get drunk and have fun. Nobody does that anymore because they are too afraid that somebody is gonna take a picture of them [or taping] them in a conversation [or] showing them taking shots and showing them on some girl they're not supposed to be on." Here's a look at what fans have to say about the move.