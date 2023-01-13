WWE Announcer Exits Company

A WWE announcer is moving on from the company. Sudu Shah announced on Twitter that January 10 was his last day with the company. He joined WWE in 2022 to serve as the play-by-play commentator for WWE 205 Live with Nigel McGuinness. The show was rebranded to NXT Level Up in February after the company eliminated the Cruiserweight division.

"Yesterday was my final day with the WWE," Shah wrote on Twitter. "What an incredible experience working with some of the most talented people I've ever met. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported every week!" Before joining WWE, Shah was working at WAGA, a Fox television station in Atlanta. He also worked as a sports anchor at WMC in Memphis for three years.

A couple of WWE announcers showed their support for Shah on social media. Kayla Braxton wrote: "It was great getting to work with you! Looking forward to seeing what's next!!" Bryon Saxton went on to say that Shah was "an excellent partner and friend to work with."

"You're one hell of a broadcaster Sudu!" Wade Barrett wrote. "Pleasure working with & getting to know you. Keep on climbing, mate!" WWE has had its share of changes when it comes to its team of broadcasters. It started with Pat McAfee leaving to work for ESPN and joining the College GameDay team. This led to Barrett joining WWE SmackDown with Michael Cole and Cory Graves joining the WWE Raw team with Kevin Patrick. WWE also brought back Cathy Kelley who left the company in 2020.

In an interview with Kristian Harloff on The Big Thing, Kelley explained why she left WWE. "You know, I really wanted room for growth," she said, per 411 Mania. "And it feels like at the time, I had hit a cap there of what I was able to do. So there were other projects that I wanted to work on like writing a movie, which I ended up doing, writing a couple pilots and treatments for projects. With WWE's schedule, it doesn't always allow you to focus on other creative ventures, and those are things that are — I mean, as you guys know very very very time-consuming." Shah's exit also comes as Vince McMahon returns to WWE as executive chairman. His daughter, Stephanie, was the co-CEO and chairwoman of the board but left her position when her father returned.