WWE Extreme Rules 2010: Where Are They Now?

WWE has not stopped putting on shows despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and things will get very interesting on Sunday when it hosts The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The pay-per-view event will start airing at 7 p.m. ET and can only be seen on the WWE Network. Because of the pandemic, The Horror Show at Extreme Rules will be held at the WWE Performance Center without fans. This setup has been the norm for every WWE show has been taped since March. As for the card itself, WWE has announced seven matches, including Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship and Braun Stroman vs. Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship. And since "Extreme Rules" is in the name of the event, expect the matches to be a little more intense since hardcore rules are typically involved. That has been the case since its inception in 2009. And while many things have changed since then, some things are still the same, including the pro wrestlers on the roster. Here's a look at where a few of the wrestlers from the 2010 Extreme Rules pay-per-view are now.

John Cena (Photo: Getty / Slaven Vlasic) Cena was the WWE Champion at the time and won his match against Batista, which was a Last Man Standing match. He would compete in WWE on a full-time schedule for the next eight years before shifting his focus on movies. However, he did compete at WrestleMania 36 last year, losing to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match.

Batista (Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images) Batista, (better known as Dave Bautista) left WWE in 2014 to focus on movies as well. He returned to WWE in2018 for SmackDown's 1,000th episode and competed in WrestleMania 35 the following year, facing Triple H. Bautista has been featured in a number of big films including Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Edge (Photo: George Napolitano / Contributor, Getty) Edge defeated Chris Jericho in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules in 2010. He was forced to retire in 2011 due to a neck injury but returned in January to compete in this year's Royal Rumble. Edge also competed in WrestleMania 36 and Backlash where he tore his tricep. It's unclear when he'll return to the ring.

Chris Jericho (Photo: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Getty) Not too long after Extreme Rules, Jericho left WWE to spend time with his band Fozzy. He came back in 2011 and would compete in WWE for the next seven years before heading to Japan. Last year, Jericho joined AEW and became the company's first world champion. He lost the title to Jon Moxley earlier this year.

Sheamus (Photo: WWE.com) Sheamus was in the early stages of his career at this time, but made an immediate impact, winning the WWE Champion in 2009 and again shortly after Extreme Rules. Sheamus continues to be one of the top stars in the company as is an Intercontinental Championship win away from being a Grand Slam Champion.

CM Punk (Photo: Robin Marchant / Stringer, Getty) Punk emerged as one of the most controversial and beloved Superstars as he wasn't afraid to speak his mind. His "pipebomb" promo in 2011 is considered one of the most important moments in pro wrestling history. Punk retired from wrestling in 2014 and took part in MMA before moving on in 2018. He recently appeared on the FS1 show WWE Backstage before it was canceled.