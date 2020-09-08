WWE Alum Eve Torres and Husband Test Positive for COVID-19

✖

Eve Torres announced this week that she and her husband, Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner Rener Gracie, have both tested positive for COVID-19. The former WWE Divas Champion went to Instagram to announce the news and said her two-year-old son may have also contracted the coronavirus. The family was on vacation when they got the news.

"I debated sharing this, as it still feels raw and personal right now, but I've always believed in sharing both the good and the tough with our community," Torres wrote on Instagram. "My husband, Rener, tested positive for COVID last Wednesday in the beginning of our vacation in Utah with my family. We all returned home immediately. I have now tested positive, and my 2 year old, Renson, has had a fever, who we also assume to be positive."

Torres went on to write she and her family are ready to tackle the virus. "We have a great support system and a great vitamin/ supplement regimen, and we know many of you may have already battled with this virus and all the weight that comes with it," she continued. "We welcome your positive thoughts for us and my family as we are hoping to be on the other side of this soon."

Torres is not the only WWE alum to test positive for COVID-19. Kevin Nash and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed they contracted the coronavirus. When Johnson announced on social media that he and his entire family recently battled the virus, Nash revealed his family was dealing with the same thing.

"Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected," Nash wrote. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real." Johnson replied: Sorry to hear that brother. Not a team we want to be on for sure. You guys stay strong too (still haven’t got my tastes back either)."

Torres, 36, joined WWE in 2007 as she entered in the Diva Search. She was named the 2007 Diva Search winner and started training at Ohio Valley Wrestling. She made her main roster debut in 2008 and ended up winning the Divas Championship three times before retiring in 2013.