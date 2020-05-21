WWE: Ember Moon's Injury Might Be 'Career-Ending'

✖

Ember Moon is very worried her WWE career might be over. In this week's episode of WWE Backstage, Moon talked about the injury she suffered last September. She tore her Achilles during a segment when chasing for the WWE 24/7 Championship. She stopped while running full speed, and that's when she heard a pop.

Moon talked about how her career should have different from what it is now. "I look back, and yeah, I should have been the one to defeat Asuka's streak, or 'Aw, man, me and Bayley from SummerSlam, I wish I'd done more," Moon said when asked if there's a match she would like to re-do, according to Wrestling Inc. "The more and more I sit back and look at everything I'd re-do, I think about my injury currently. Realizing that I may have a career-ending injury. I'm coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do and I wanted to do in my future." She also said she's all about moving forward, which makes it hard for her to look back.

But as Moon continued to talk about her career, she got emotional because it's possible she may not be able to return to the ring because of her injury. "I keep looking forward because this is what I love," Moon continued. "This is my passion, this is the only thing I've ever wanted for myself. And I want that opportunity to not look back, but to look forward and be better than ever before. It's so hard to look back. ... I'm going to prove to you guys that I'm worth redeeming those mistakes and those regrets." As Moon was talking, Mark Henry interjected as said she's "too great" not to stop. He also said he's been where Moon is in terms of not being able to compete because of injuries.

Moon, whose real name is Adrienne Reese, started her pro wrestling career in 2007 but has been with WWE since 2015. She won the NXT Women's Championship in 2017, which led to her being called up to the main roster in 2018. She competed for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam last year, losing to champion Bayley. Once Moon returns from her injury, it's very likely she will be a top contender for the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championship.