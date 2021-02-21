WWE's Bayley and AEW's Aaron Solow Call off Engagement

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Aaron Solow and WWE star Bayley have broken off their engagement. Solow confirmed the news on Saturday with a Twitter post in which he called the WWE performer by her real name — Pamela Martinez. He explained in the statement that the two performers had different views of their future.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make," Solow tweeted on Saturday. "Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like, because of this we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship.

"We have a lot of great memories together that we’ll forever cherish," he continued. "We’ve agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives. We ask that you please respect our privacy on this matter." According to Sportskeeda, the pair first met in 2010 and got engaged in 2016.

When Solow broke the news of the relationship's end, several people responded with strong comments. Some proclaimed that this was a private matter and that the AEW performer should not have made the matter public. Others disagreed and said that Solow was simply getting ahead of any rumors that might surface.

A former NXT star, Solow has had a limited run in AEW, but he recently joined the ranks of the Nightmare Family. The group consists of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, DDP, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto, Billy Gunn, and Austin Gunn. He is now set to face off with Ryan Nemeth on AEW Dark.

Bayley, on the other hand, reinvented herself in 2019 with a new look and persona. She cut her long hair and adopted a very aggressive personality. She then defeated Charlotte Flair in order to reclaim her championship belt.

Since that massive change, Bayley has become an even bigger superstar in WWE. She landed her own talk show, Ding Dong, Hello! She has invited some of the brand's biggest names to appear on the show. Though Bayley also reached out to another prominent talk show host.

"Hi [The Ellen Show] are you interested in hanging out on MY show? It’s a knee slappin time and it’s completely safe I promise [clown emoji][fingers crossed emoji] Right [WWE]?" Bayley tweeted on Friday. She included a photo of herself dressed in formal clothes and relaxing in a recliner. Next to her sat a sign listing 380 days as the reigning SmackDown champion.