WWE Superstar Bayley Debuts Shocking New Look on Latest ‘SmackDown’

WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The second week on Fox was focused on the WWE Draft, but also featured some surprising moments. For example, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley showed up with an entirely new look, as well as a decidedly different attitude.

Once known for her long hair and outfits that featured heart symbols, this new version of Bayley was defined by a short haircut and a very aggressive personality. In short, this was a heel turn, and she made the most of the new switch.

To truly show off that she was no longer a friendly face, Bayley entered the arena and began destroying the inflatable “Bayley’s Buddies” that lined the entrance. These props have long been part of her entrance routine, but this was no longer the case.

Interestingly enough, Bayley was able to maintain her composure during this dramatic entrance, which caught many by surprise. When she sliced one of the Bayley’s Buddies, it deflated and actually landed on her head. Instead of showing surprise or reacting in any way at all, Bayley simply stood there with zero emotion.

This new look capped off a return to championship form for Bayley, who had lost the SmackDown women’s title to Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell last Sunday. This defeat was met with many tears, but that was the old Bayley.

This new version that angrily walked into the arena was not going to shed any tears. Instead, Bayley found her revenge against Flair. There was a moment where she nearly lost due to a figure-eight leg lock, but the new heel grabbed Flair’s hair, pinned her shoulders to the ground, and won with a three-count.

Following her victory, Bayley made a point to prove that she is truly the new heel of WWE. She took the microphone and addressed the crowd.

“Hey, B——. Screw all of you,” Bayley said before throwing the microphone away and walking off with her championship belt.

Originally, this event on Friday night was supposed to be defined by the WWE Draft, which saw Becky Lynch taken first overall to Raw. Roman Reigns was the first pick of Friday Night SmackDown. Both Fox and USA Executives were on hand to select wrestling superstars from their war rooms while filling out the rosters of each show, but Bayley was the biggest headline of the night.