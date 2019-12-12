Sports

Wrestling Legend Rene Goulet Dead at 86

Rene Goulet, a Canadian professional wrestler, passed away back in May, but it wasn’t made public until this week. The Cauliflower Alley Club broke the news on Wednesday morning via social media. He was 86 years old.

“Sad news to pass along, The Cauliflower Alley Club said in a statement. “We learned that Rene Goulet passed away back on May 25th of this year, but it wasn’t made public until this morning. Rene was a long-tenured wrestler with the WWF/E, tag champ and road agent. The CAC offers our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

There were a number of Facebook users that paid their respects to Goulet.

“Sgt. Jacques Goulet was a regular fixture at the Boston Garden when he was working as an agent, in the early 90s. Never heard a bad word about him as a wrestler nor as an agent,” wrote one fan.

“He wrestled on the first card I ever saw. It was in the AWA and he faced Larry Heinimi (Lars Anderson) R.I.P. Rene,” added another.

“Mr. Rene Goulet won the WWWF Tag team titles with Karl Gotch in 1971 & Ten years later won the MSG Tag League with Andre the Giant in New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” a third wrote. “Rest well Mr. Goulet, you’ll be sorely missed.”

More wrestling fans paid tribute to Goulet on Twitter.

Goulet made his debut in 1957 and he ended his career in 1987. He will be known to be the first person to defeat Ric Flair who went on to win the world championship in WCW and WWE 16 times. Goulet was also in the first televised WWF match on the USA Network as he faced his former tag team partner Tito Santana.

