Wrestling Icon Sting Reveals Big ’80s Movie He Almost Starred In

Sting is has become a legendary figure in professional wrestling. However, the 62-year-old wrestler came close to starring in an iconic ’80s movie. In a column for The Players Tribune, Sting revealed how he came close to starring as Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds. This occurred while Sting was learning about pro wrestling.

“At the time, I didn’t have much going on,” Sting wrote in the column. “Some friends had convinced me to go to a few auditions around Hollywood, and I had actually just got down to the final two for a goofy part in this little movie. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. The producers said my look wasn’t quite right, and they went with the other guy. (The little movie turned out to be Revenge of the Nerds. The goofy part was for Ogre.)” Donald Gibb played Ogre in Revenge of the Nerds, and the film became a cult classic. It was so successful three sequels and two television shows were made based on the story.

But Sting moved on and launched his pro wrestling career. In the column, Sting would talk about working with The Ultimate Warrior in the early days and battling Ric Flair when they were in NWA/WCW. ” I remember the first time we squared off, I was in the ring and Ric came down the aisle with The Four Horsemen, and they’re all decked out in tuxedos, and they’re arm-in-arm with a bunch of women,” Sting wrote. “We get into a showdown, and the whole thing ends with somebody throwing champagne in my face. It was perfect. The crowd was on fire.

“We ended up having a 45-minute match at Clash of the Champions in ’88, and it was the first time a match ever went that long, commercial-free, on cable television. We wrestled to a time-limit draw, and it was like the magic of that match somehow transmitted through the airwaves into people’s living rooms, because everything changed after that night.” Sting was the face of WCW, winning the World Heavyweight Championship six times and becoming the third Triple Crown Champion in WCW history. He also competed in TNA (now Impact Wrestling) WWE and now All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.