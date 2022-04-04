AJ Styles’ Face Cut Open in WrestleMania Entrance Mishap

AJ Styles got roughed up before his match against Edge at WrestleMania 38. When Styles was walking toward the ring at AT&T Stadium, fans noticed his face was cut open. And while some fans thought the incident happened while the pyro was going off, Ryan Satin of Fox Sports said that Styles clipped the set by accident while waking out of gorilla position.

Styles took on Edge on Sunday in a very strong match. When it was all said and done, Edge came out on top thanks to an assist from Damian Priest. After the match, Edge and Priest met in the middle of the ring and began smiling at each other before embracing the fans.

Styles began his WWE career in 2016 after spending time with Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan. In his six years with WWE, Styles won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship, making him the 22nd Grand Slam Champion in the company’s history.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Styles talked about how end wants to stay in WWE when he retires from in-ring competition. “I don’t want to have to work anywhere else,” he said, per Inside the Ropes. “I’d love to work within WWE, but I don’t know that’s going to happen if I’ll have the chance. But I would like to be a scout because I think… I know we’ve changed some things around here in the WWE, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to find these… I don’t want to call them actors and stuntmen, but like, you’ve got to find these athletes, that want to do this their whole life, you know? And not saying that you know, football or basketball, you know, the athletes from there can’t be great.”

Styles also said that his time to retire is getting closer every day that passes by. “So, I mean, but time is running out. As far as AJ Styles is concerned, I am getting older, right,” he stated. “You know, the ability to put on great matches is getting a little bit harder. So, I don’t want to embarrass myself at the same time, I want to get out while I can and still have somewhat of a legacy.”