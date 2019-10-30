World Series Flashers Say Goal Was to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness

Julia Rose, Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren knew exactly what they were doing when they flashed the entire world during the World Series. TMZ recently caught up with the three women, and they said their goal was to raise awareness for breast cancer. They also said they knew this would grab a lot of attention since there would be a ton of press.

“We like to call it the millennial Playboy,” Rose said talking about the digital magazine called Shagmag as she’s the founder. “What not a better opportunity than October for breast cancer awareness to show some support for the t—s.”

Rose went on to say they all three were wearing Shagmag shirts and were told they had to cover the shirts since they can’t be seen on TV. So what they did was run to the area where the camera was showing fans behind home plate and that’s when Rose and Summer flashed which led to the entire country talking about it.

However, it also led to them being banned from attending MLB games for the rest of their lives and all three talked about the double standard when it comes to taking off shirts during games.

“We love pushing the boundaries and being like ‘yo, this is a double standard,’” Lauren said. “How can we in a playful way kind of change this? Most people are down for it.”

They went on to say the majority of people who have talked to them say they loved the stunt and there were just a few who did not like it. Once the trio did the stunt, they got a letter from Major League Baseball saying they can no longer attend any MLB games or events.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” a letter read that was sent to them which Rose shared on Twitter.

The original thought was the women were Washington Nationals fans and they were trying to distract Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole. But that didn’t work as the Astros were able to beat the Nationals 7-1 and they now have a 3-2 lead in the Series. Game Six of the World Series will be played tonight at 8:07 p.m. ET.