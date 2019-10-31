World Series Flasher Julia Rose Says She Planned Stunt for a Year

Julia Rose was one of the women who flashed during Game Five of the World Series and now she and two other women are banned from attending any Major League Baseball games or events indefinitely. So the question is what made them do it other than the fact to allegedly raise breast cancer awareness and why during the World Series? Rose recently spoke to Complex and she said she planned the stunt for about one year.

“Yeah, so we had it planned almost a year ago. I knew I wanted to do something at the World Series. But we just didn’t know, obviously, who was playing, what game, where it would be, the location or anything,” Rose said. “Once we found out who the teams were, we then bought the tickets, I believe, not even a week ago. We had to get tickets for game five. And game five was a gamble, obviously, because if it’s a sweep or something, then we wouldn’t even make it to game five. So we crossed our fingers, and bought tickets last minute.”

“We were just going to play on one of the girls who ran down with us and do it where our seats were. But when we showed up to the stadium yesterday, one of the GMs at the stadium knew who we were and pulled us aside and basically told us that you have to zip our jackets up because our shirts said Shagmag, so they said they didn’t want Shagmag on TV, that we couldn’t promote for it, and they had no idea of what we had planned.”

Rose went on to explain why she did it during the World Series.

“Yeah, it’s one of the best sports with the most coverage. You know where the cameras are most of the time. Personally, I’m a huge football fan, but when it comes to football, you know it’s like almost impossible to get on camera,” she said.

Overall it cost her $80,000 for tickets and travel. That’s not a surprise for Rose, but what caught her and the other girls – Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren – off guard was being banned for life. Rose said she was prepared to possibly be arrested and the three women were detained before they were told to leave and then receiving the letter from the MLB about their ban.