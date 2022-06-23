World Cup 2026: Looking at the 16 North American Host Cities for Soccer Event
The World Cup is coming back to the United States in 2026 and the host cities have been named. For the event, 11 U.S. cities as well as three cities in Mexico and two in Canada will host matches. The World Cup returns to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, and Mexico will host matches for the first time since 1986. This will be the first time Canada will host World Cup Matches.
"It's a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, per ESPN. "Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn't be more excited to work with FIFA to host what we think will be the greatest World Cup in history.
"I want to congratulate all the bid cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world-class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to the North America in four years." Here's a look at the 16 cities and venues hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
This is no big surprise considering SoFi Stadium is one of the newer venues in the country. It opened in 2020 and is coming off hosting a Super Bowl. It will also host WrestleMania 39 next year as well as the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Summer Olympics.
Atlanta - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
This is one of the biggest soccer venues in the world when it comes to attendance. Atlanta United has built a strong fanbase, so it was an easy decision to bring the World Cup to Atlanta.
Dallas - AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium has hosted its share of big events over the years. And with the stadium being able to hold 80,000 fans, it only made sense for FIFA to come to the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
New York/New Jersey - MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium is home to the New York Jets and New York Giants and opened in 2010. Along with hosting the Super Bowl, the stadium also hosted the Army-Navy game last year and drew over 82,000 fans.
Kansas City - Arrowhead Stadium
This is one of the older stadiums as it opened in 1972. While it hasn't hosted too many huge events, Arrowhead Stadium has a big fanbase thanks to the success of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Houston - NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium opened in 2002 which is the same year the Houston Texans began playing in the NFL. In the last 20 years, NRG Stadium has hosted two Super Bowls, WrestleMania 25 and various U.S. men's national soccer team matches.
Rest of the Cities
United States
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
Seattle – Lumen Field
San Francisco – Levi's Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
Mexico
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA
Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Canada
Vancouver – BC Place
Toronto – BMO Field