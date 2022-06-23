World Cup 2026: Looking at the 16 North American Host Cities for Soccer Event

The World Cup is coming back to the United States in 2026 and the host cities have been named. For the event, 11 U.S. cities as well as three cities in Mexico and two in Canada will host matches. The World Cup returns to the U.S. for the first time since 1994, and Mexico will host matches for the first time since 1986. This will be the first time Canada will host World Cup Matches.

"It's a historic day for U.S. Soccer and the entire American soccer community, from every corner of our grassroots all the way to the pros and our National Teams," U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement, per ESPN. "Together with our good friends in Canada and Mexico, we couldn't be more excited to work with FIFA to host what we think will be the greatest World Cup in history.

"I want to congratulate all the bid cities that will host games. I know you will all do a fantastic job of sharing your world-class stadiums, unique communities and culture, and amazing fans when the world comes to the North America in four years." Here's a look at the 16 cities and venues hosting the 2026 World Cup.