'Wonder Woman 1984' Features Unexpected 'Cameo' From WWE Legend

Wonder Woman 1984 released on Christmas Day both in theaters and on HBO Max, raking in $85 million worldwide. Many people celebrated the holiday by watching Gal Gadot's latest adventure but noticed a unique moment featuring a WWE legend. Several fans saw a unique cameo from professional wrestler Jerry Lawler.

Several Twitter users posted screenshots after watching Wonder Woman 1984 that showed a much younger version of the King. This cameo was not made possible through technology, however, considering that Lawler only appeared on a magazine cover. One of the film's characters placed their hand on the August 1984 issue of "Pro Wrestling Illustrated," which just happened to feature Lawler. He had on his singlet and rocked a goatee.

This was cool to see this wrestling magazine with Jerry Lawler on the cover in #WonderWoman It took me back when Jerry, Koko B Ware, and handsome Jimmy Valiant were kings pic.twitter.com/WJNC2nbgjx — Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) December 28, 2020

"Honestly, my favorite part of wonder woman 1984 was when they showed a copy of pro wrestling illustrated with Jerry Lawler on the cover," one fan commented on social media. Several others weighed in and debated whether Lawler knew if he had been featured in the highly-anticipated superhero film. Some people just said that they "honestly did not expect" to see the professional wrestler in the film.

While many wrestling fans had conversations about Lawler's "cameo" in Wonder Woman 1984, other viewers simply took part in debates about the film's quality. Some raved about Gadot's second solo outing as the superhero while others said that the film had major issues. The debates continued on Dec. 25 and throughout the end of the year.

Following the release of Wonder Woman 1984, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Gadot will return for a third film. The company said that the film "easily conquered" the holiday weekend and performed well during the COVID-19 pandemic. $16.7 million domestically wasn't a huge amount of money compared to standard superhero releases, but Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters in a unique year.

"Today, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will fast-track development on the third installment of the Wonder Woman franchise to be written by Patty Jenkins, who is attached to direct, and starring Gal Gadot," a statement from WarnerMedia read. "Wonder Woman 1984 easily conquered the holiday weekend, exceeding box office projections as the top post-pandemic domestic opening weekend for any feature film this year, with $16.7 million in box office."