WNBA: Sydney Wiese, Los Angeles Sparks Guard, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese is the first WNBA player to test positive for coronavirus. The team announced the news this past weekend and they revealed Wiese got tested after playing basketball overseas. The Sparks said Wiese is dealing with “mild” symptoms and she’s in good spirits.

“Los Angeles Sparks guard Sydney Wiese tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from playing overseas in Spain,” the statement said. “Her symptoms are mild and she’s in positive spirits and feeling fine. She’s been in self-isolation at home in Phoenix since her return and is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus. The Sparks are in direct communication with Sydney and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Wiese confirmed the news of her contraction of coronavirus on Twitter.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” she wrote. “I am feeling well- fortunate to only show mild symptoms, but I am capable of spreading it. All of us are united in our fight to stop this spread and keep everyone safe/healthy. I will do my part, and I hope you do too.”

Wiese went on to say the symptoms she showed were loss of taste and smell. She also revealed that she was denied testing twice despite showing symptoms.

“The problem we are facing is lack of accessibility to testing,” she wrote. “I was denied two times because I wasn’t showing enough symptoms, but I am someone who SHOULD receive a test. Unsure if I am well or not, some symptoms, but not the main ones.”

Wiese continued and said that everyone has to do their part to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

“The reality is we are all capable of carrying the virus and capable of spreading it,” she added. “Social distancing, isolating, washing hands, being overly cautious is what’s best right now.. not just for ourselves, but for OTHERS.

Once Wiese shared the news, fans showed their support.

“Praying for you Sydney!!!” one fan wrote. “Stay strong and know that there’s many of us thinking of you!”

“Take care of yourself and I hope you recover quickly!!” another fan wrote.

“Praying for you Syd!” another Twitter user added.

Wiese, 24, was drafted by the Sparks No. 11 overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She played college basketball at Oregon State where she was a semi-finalist for the Naismith Award which recognizes the nation’s top player.