Willie and Korie Robertson Wrestle With Thea Trinidad in 'At Home With the Robertsons' Exclusive Clip

✖

Willie and Korie Robertson could become future WWE Superstars. In this exclusive clip of At Home With the Robertsons, the couple steps on a wrestling mat to see who can take each other down first. They are joined by a special guest, Thea Trinidad, who went by Zelina Vega when she was in WWE. Trinidad is the referee/announcer of the match, which ended with Korie taking Willie down and putting him in a headlock.

WWE fans will be happy to see Trinidad who was released from her contract in November. WWE told PopCulture.com that she was released due to her breaching her contract. It was at the time when WWE was making changes to their rules on Superstars having deals on third-party platforms such as Twitch. Trinidad has a strong following on Twitch and launched an OnlyFans account, which is her showing off her cosplay costumes.

"I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years [WWE Universe], it was incredible," she wrote on Twitter. "I would have never have been able to say 'this is for you dad' if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support." In March, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that Trinidad has signed a new contract. However, he wasn't sure if it was pro wrestling or another project.

"Trinidad has signed a deal," Meltzer wrote in the newsletter. "We don’t know with who or even that if it’s with a wrestling promotion, but the deal she signed would not allow her to work for another wrestling company and it was not with AEW. It was a somewhat short-term thing and the door wasn’t shut on her eventually working with AEW but it won’t be any time imminently."

Trinidad, 30, started her WWE career in 2017 after spending time on the independent circuit and TNA Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). She competed in NXT before making the move to the main roster in 2018. Trinidad spent most of her time being the manager for Andrade but would also compete in singles matches occasionally. Trinidad can be seen on At Home With the Robertsons on Monday, May 10, and Thursday, May 13 on Facebook Watch. Both episodes will be released at Noon ET.