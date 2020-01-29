Why Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Keeping His Distance From His Family

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not spoken to his family in several years and there has been speculation as to why that is. But even though Rodgers is estranged from his family, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t care for them. According to PEOPLE, Rodgers is keeping his distance because the relationship is very complicated.

“He loves them very much, and he wants nothing but good things for them all,” a source told PEOPLE. “The fact that he doesn’t talk to them doesn’t mean that he hates them. They just have a very problematic relationship that sometimes can be toxic. For the good of everyone, there’s some distance there.”

Recently Rodgers was on the Pretty Intense podcast with his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, and he revealed that he questioned the belief in God. That led to the family reportedly being “dismayed” over Rodgers’ remarks about religion.

“They were dismayed,” one insider said to PEOPLE. “The family is very dedicated to their Christian faith. “To them, his comments are basically a slap in the face to the fundamentals of who they are. It’s basically him turning his back on everything they have taught him.”

Rodgers was raised in a Christian household. However, he started questioning Christianity as he got older, and it ultimately led to him having a lot of questions about God and religion.

“I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell,” he said. “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”

It has been reported that Rodgers stopped talking to the family as soon as he started dating actress Olivia Munn back in 2014. The couple broke up in 2017, and in 2018, Munn talked about the family issues on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“He hadn’t spoken to the parents and one brother for like eight months before we started dating,” Munn said.

She went on to explain why Rodgers and the rest of the family are disconnected.

“They’re all in sports and Aaron is one of the best if not the best quarterback to ever play the game,” Munn said. “Their work has a direct connection to what he does. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of complications. I don’t think either side of the road is clean, but I do think it’s not OK when you try to stand on someone’s shoulders and then throw dirt in their face, which is what they did for him.”

Rodgers just finished the 2019 season, leading the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship game.