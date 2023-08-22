White Sox Are Considering Leaving Chicago After 123 Years, Report Claims

Are Chicago White Sox getting ready to leave Chicago? According to Crain's Chicago Business, White Sox owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the franchise from Guaranteed Rate Field in Bridgeport when the team's lease expires in six years. No decision has been made, but it's possible the team could move to a new stadium in the city or suburbs, or even relocation to Nashville, a city that wants an MLB team.

Crain's Chicago Business also reported that Reinsdorf may seek to sell what White Sox while keeping ownership of the Chicago Bulls. The possibility of the White Sox moving is serious enough that a Chicago developer is preparing a bid. Additionally, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration "is planning to hold a conversation with the team about its future," senior advisor Jason Lee said.

In a statement, the team implied that a big change could come soon. "We have not had any conversations about our lease situation, but with six years remaining, it is naturally nearing a time where discussions should begin to take place," team spokesman Scott Reifert said. "The conversations would be with the city, ISFA and the state and most likely would be about vision, opportunities and the future."

The White Sox have been in Chicago since 1990. During that time, the team has played in three different stadiums, South Side Park, Comiskey Park and Guaranteed Rate Field which was originally called Comiskey Park when it opened in 1991. The current stadium is owned and operated by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. One source close to Reinsdorf said a move is needed for the team's future.

"Looking ahead to the next 20 or 30 years, the functionality and viability of the team at its current location has to be considered," the source explained. "This is the time to evaluate other options in and around Chicago."

In their history, the White Sox have won three World Series titles with the last one happening in 2005. Since winning the last World Series, the White Sox have reached the playoffs just three times, including consecutive appearances in 2020 and 2021. On Tuesday, the White Sox announced they have fired executive vice president Ken Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn. This comes as the team has a 49-76 record for the 2023 season.