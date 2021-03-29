Where 'The Blind Side' Cast Is Now

In 2009, Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. released The Blind Side, a football film written and directed by John Lee Hancock. The story was based on real-life events featuring Michael Oher, a "homeless and traumatized boy who became an All-American football player and first-round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family." The Blind Side released to mixed reviews but grossed $255,959,475 in the United States while Oher entered the NFL as a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. Sandra Bullock, the best-known name from The Blind Side, has released a string of critical successes in the years since the film's release. Many of the other cast members have continued to work in a variety of ways. The list includes Tim McGraw, who has found considerable success as both a musician and an actor. Here is where the stars from The Blind Side are as of 2021.

Sandra Bullock (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, Getty) Bullock was a star prior to her role in The Blind Side, and this has only increased in the years since. Although she may not have as many projects as other actors in The Blind Side. Bullock has continued to highlight several projects, including Gravity, Bird Box, and Ocean's 8. Bullock won an Academy Award for The Blind Side and earned a nomination for Gravity. Her 2021 schedule includes Bullet Train, a film about five assassins with a common goal. prevnext

Quinton Aaron (Photo: Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic) Quinton Aaron, the man who portrayed Oher, has been very busy since starring in The Blind Side. He has acted in numerous films in recent years, such as Summertime Dropouts, Gods of Medicine, and Bad Company. Aaron currently has several projects in the works, the majority of which are in pre-production. Some titles are The Baby Pact, Trail Blazers, and The Leather Man. prevnext

Tim McGraw (Photo: Getty images/John Sciulli ) Tim McGraw has appeared in various films since The Blind Side, including Tomorrowland and Country Strong. However, he has remained busy with his main career. McGraw is one of country music's biggest stars and is constantly touring or releasing music. He has sold millions of albums worldwide, including his six-time certified platinum greatest hits compilation. prevnext

Ray McKinnon (Photo: FX/Prashant Gupta) Ray McKinnon played a prominent figure, coach Burt Cotton, in The Blind Side. He has since appeared in numerous projects. He had roles in Justified and Sons of Anarchy. He also played a prominent role in the first two seasons of Mayans M.C. However, his character has only been discussed during the first few episodes of Season 3. McKinnon's most recent project is Chaos Walking, a film also starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. prevnext

Kim Dickens (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Since portraying the science teacher Mrs. Boswell in The Blind Side, Kim Dickens has continued to work in several TV shows and films. The list includes Sons of Anarchy, Fear the Walking Dead, and Briarpatch. Dickens also returned to the Deadwood universe and Joanie Stubbs in 2019 with the HBO film. Her most recent project is Land, a film about a bereaved woman, Robin Wright, moving to Wyoming. prevnext

Adriane Lenox (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty ImagesDimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Adriane Lenox, who portrayed Oher's mother in The Blind Side, has been very busy in her acting career. She had recurring roles in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, The Blacklist, and Daredevil. She also made several appearances in films, such as The United States vs. Billie Holiday, It's Time, 21 Bridges, and Lee Daniels' The Butler. prevnext